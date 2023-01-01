UK-Rwanda asylum deal eye opener

It is 2023! New Year wishes for happiness and prosperity will be shared across the world. I send mine, too. Many people will expect to return to their stable and happy lives. But for many others from Africa, they will be attempting to make the treacherous journeys across the deserts and seas towards Europe.

To keep benefiting from this horrendous trade in humans, people smugglers will be selling their victims the utopian ideals of moving to Europe. To the many people smuggled abroad, all the information they get is on the fees and destination with the dangerous middle bits edited out.

The trip across Africa for the smuggling victims is fraught with risks. For many illegal migrants, the routes have become their graves. In the recent past, there have been a number of bodies suspected to be Ethiopian migrants to Europe dug out from shallow graves in Southern Africa.

Illegal migrants who have been unsuccessful to reach Europe have been stuck in countries like Libya and turned into slaves by locals. CNN covered the slave market in a documentary in 2017.

Despite these dangers, many African migrants still attempt to make the precarious journey to Europe. Is the grass in Europe actually any greener than that found in Africa?

Clearly, it is not, and most of the ideals African migrants have of Europe are based on misconception. There is the assumption that the streets of Europe are paved with gold coins and life is very easy, and that it is equally easier to become wealthy.

Hard work

Both may be true but there is still a great amount of hard work involved, and you must first have the right credentials to get to work. The process of getting the legal papers is long and arduous and many illegal migrants from Africa that I have spoken to and others who consult me on migration are ignorant of that. Unless they expect to rely on the criminal underworld that took them to Europe in the first place to find work, the legal channels are not available to illegal migrants due to their status.

Many migrants end up in legal limbo for decades, stuck in detention centres as they wait to be regularised. These are many wasted years. To many illegal migrants who sold their properties to raise the money for the trip, it can be doubly frustrating. They have lost the heaven they had and landed in a hell-hole with no end in sight. No wonder, there are many cases reported of migrants suffering mental health breakdown due to disappointment.

The UK-Rwanda policy on processing migrants in Rwanda faced many challenges from human rights organisations, including the UN. It was considered inhumane by many and UK was expected to process and accept all the migrants that turned up on its shores illegally. Does the non-refoulement rule on asylum and refugees apply to illegal migrants?

Non-refoulement is UN policy that puts obligation on member states “the practice of not forcing refugees or asylum seekers to return to a country in which they are liable to be subjected to persecution”. The rule does not mention illegal migrants.

Illegal migrants

Even if countries are forced to include illegal migrants into non-refoulement policy on humanitarian grounds, should that not be done in an organised fashion to give countries an opportunity to sift and process the migrants?

That is why plans such as the UK-Rwanda asylum policy are important. It is an opportunity to give host countries time to manage migration better. Those in favour of illegal migrants to Europe to be processed there are, in fact, fuelling the human trafficking trade.

The traders do not care about the migrants but their pay cheque. Once they dump the migrants on European shores, they wash their hands. Their victims are left at the mercy of the criminal underworld; they end up as modern-day slaves and at risk of deportation.

The solution for illegal migrants from Africa is in Africa. Those against the UK-Rwanda asylum policy need to understand that many African youth waste their productive years stuck between people smugglers, detention centres and modern-day slave owners. It is important to focus on Africa’s poor leadership and corruption record and help to improve on both rather than force illegal migrants down the throat of European countries.

The challenge is for Africa to save its people from abuse by human smugglers by creating an enabling environment for economic growth that is attractive to mostly the youth, who are despondent on the situation on the continent.

The deaths of illegal African migrants at sea and in deserts and detention centres should be a wake-up call for Africa. The increasing illegal migration abroad is an African problem that must first be tackled by Africa itself.

It is indictment on the leadership failures in Africa. Our leaders must do more to save the continent’s human capital from being lost by tackling people smuggling. Crucially, they must build prosperous countries attractive to the people.