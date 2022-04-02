UhuRuto rift: Truth starting to come out

What really happened between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto?

I don’t know how many times I have been asked this question by a random person who expects me to know things like this by virtue of being a journalist. To stop embarrassing myself by exposing myself as the armchair newsroom man I am, I have mostly referenced the many rumours already out there without as much as confirming or denying them.

But in Kenya’s politics there is always quite a thin line between a rumour and the truth. To put it differently, there is always some truth somewhere in that political rumour you just heard.

Take the latest media reports attributed to President Kenyatta about an alleged impeachment plot by DP Ruto. Long before the Kikuyu Council of Elders visited State House, Nairobi, and heard it from the horse’s mouth, the rumour mills had already churned it out.

Controversial Nairobi politician Stanley Livondo recently emerged with his own wild-sounding version of the conspiracy theory at a political rally in Thika. But even that we have heard before, haven’t we? Some tapes in the mix? That, too.

A lot of curious Kenyans are no doubt trying to distill the latest rumours for any element of truth.

Handshake tales

As for me, the President appearing to lend credence to the speculation and a rattled Deputy President going bananas over it just about confirms my suspicion that the dramatic falling-out between the so-called dynamic duo was down to something way too personal and unforgivable.

Those tall tales about the Handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga making Dr Ruto uncomfortable or the Deputy President embarking on early campaigns have never quite made sense to me.

It beggars belief that in a country where election campaigns never stop, the President would get upset with his deputy for doing what every other politician around does to the point of exiling him from the government and the ruling party and backing the opposition in the succession race.

In hindsight, the DP appeared to have tied himself in knots in that TV interview where he spoke about having made contact with Mr Odinga before the Handshake. Equally notable are past accounts by MPs allied to Dr Ruto of a tense meeting at State House just before the Supreme Court nullified the outcome of the 2017 presidential election where the President was reportedly in a foul mood.

Had some intelligence been shared with the President about an impeachment plot? Did the President make up his mind about his future relationship with the Deputy President around this time, despite the two appearing in subsequent campaigns for the repeat election? Why has he chosen to speak about the alleged impeachment plot now?