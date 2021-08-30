UhuRuto, Raila star in ‘House of Scuds’

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre), Deputy President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

The fellows who produce and script entertainment fare for our television stations and the odd attempts at the silver screen are, to borrow local idiom, sleeping on their ears.

