UhuRuto, Raila star in ‘House of Scuds’

The fellows who produce and script entertainment fare for our television stations and the odd attempts at the silver screen are, to borrow local idiom, sleeping on their ears.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. If our moviemakers had their eyes and ears wide open, there’s absolutely no reason why our Riverwood should not be besting Nigeria’s Nollywood and India’s Bollywood for riveting productions that can transcend the local market to make a solid presence on the international screens.

I will not even talk about the cut-price fare dumped on us from Mexican, Brazilian and Filipino production houses with cheap story lines and even cheaper production qualities that our television station bosses think is all we are worth.

Whether it is slapstick comedy, farce, romantic drama, political skullduggery, tragedy or action thriller, we have it in abundance.

The beauty of it all is that our screenwriters don’t have to pull out their hair. All they have to day is pay close attention to happenings all around covered to great detail in newspaper headlines and television news broadcasts.

They will almost every single day find great tales that can be reworked as ‘based on a true story’ productions filled with all the twists and turns that will have Hollywood green with envy.

‘Askari Kanga’

Already, we have all the elements of a great political series in the Uhuru Succession. We have a developing story line that with its latest twist has viewers on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next after the government recalled the crack General Service Unit police squad guarding Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence, and replaced it with an Administration Police team.

These are the fellows generally known as ‘Askari Kanga’ or ‘Askari ya Chief’, who come with a certain notoriety for turning their guns on themselves, colleagues, lovers, family members, or anyone they have a small altercation with.

The move, just after President Uhuru Kenyatta challenged his rebellious deputy to resign, was obviously meant to humiliate the DP, who is accustomed to all the perks, privileges and illusions of grandeur that come with high office. Instead, Dr Ruto obviously welcomed the intended humiliation with open arms. For his Hustler Nation movement, it provided the perfect illustration for the carefully nurtured narrative of a downtrodden underdog up against the rich and powerful elite.

A predictable part of the plot was that Dr Ruto would not only cry foul, but seize the opportunity to raise the alarm over threats to his safety and security.

One can be sure that already in the works is an episode from his scriptwriters around an assassination attempt.

One can only wonder which idiot in President Kenyatta’s inner circle thought up that particular twist which was bound to rebound so spectacularly to Dr Ruto’s advantage. This is not really about the legality or illegality of the move, but the political optics. It also helps fuel another emerging sub-plot to the effect that seemingly mobilising the entire state security machinery against the Deputy President is actually part of an elaborate ruse aimed at boosting his populist credentials.

The narrative suggests that President Kenyatta, who outwardly supports the presidential candidacy of opposition leader Raila Odinga, is secretly sabotaging prospects of the latter by pulling him into an alliance that alienates him from the traditional support base of the downtrodden and disenfranchised masses.

Money laundering

I doubt that narrative on two grounds. One, that the fellows around President Kenyatta are not that clever. Secondly, that the rift between the President and his deputy is real and increasingly bitter, and for that reason he is keen to back Mr Odinga if he gauges him as the only viable option.

It is nevertheless a story line that is gaining currency by the day. Even Mr Odinga’s ardent supporters are wondering if indeed he is being played; and if he has become so naïve or out of touch that he cannot see the damage wrought by loss of his populist base, and perceptions that he has become an ‘Uhuru Project’ and apologist for Jubilee government misdeeds.

This is indeed a political thriller with more twists and turns than David Baldacci, James Patterson or Tom Clancy.

Infuse the drama from real or stage-managed assassination plots, corruption within government, a security establishment subverted to political malfeasance, ties with meddlesome neighbouring leaders and engagements with shady foreign national who might be accused of money laundering, arms smuggling or terrorism links, and we have our Riverwood blockbuster for Cannes and the Oscars.