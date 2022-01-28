Uhuru’s overzealous aides run risk of portraying him as not fully in charge 

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he witnessed the signing of a joint declaration on the Kenya-European Union Strategic Dialogue by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles on January 28, 2022. The Declaration, signed at State House, Nairobi, will guide Kenya-EU bilateral negotiations in three areas, namely peace, security and stability; sustainability including implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and economy, trade and development.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • We have witnessed fanatical avowals of commitment to protect the President, his family and his legacy.
  • The assumption of Kenyatta’s vulnerability is implicit in his handlers’ every word and deed. 


It must be lonely being Uhuru Kenyatta. Aside from the inherent insularity at the top of the heap, the President, as the constitutionally designated cock of the walk, is surrounded by multitudes of aides. 

