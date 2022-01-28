Uhuru’s overzealous aides run risk of portraying him as not fully in charge 

It must be lonely being Uhuru Kenyatta. Aside from the inherent insularity at the top of the heap, the President, as the constitutionally designated cock of the walk, is surrounded by multitudes of aides.

Although presumed to be finely attuned to his dispositions and totally dedicated to his aspirations, it often is the case, as has been flagrantly evident in Kenyatta’s case, that many aides are totally out of sync.

His deportment amid this swirling throng of loyalists and the occasional disenchanted remark indicate the depths of his disillusionment with the lot.

This must be the reason the presidency smartly switched into a need-to-know mode across all departments.

Much explication focused on the administrative consequences of Covid-19 containment measures.

Additionally, Kenyatta’s aides deflected and redirected this profound feedback at the designated scapegoat – William Ruto.

What is the possible cause of presidential disaffection with this coterie that, from their formal placement, are naturally assumed to be indispensable insiders of the administration.

Condescending and patronising

I have had occasion to criticise expressions of administrative zeal, personal and political loyalty to the President that come across as condescending and patronising.

We have witnessed fanatical avowals of commitment to protect the President, his family and his legacy.

We have also witnessed solemn undertakings to destroy the president’s enemies, fiery abjurations to avenge him for disrespect, and boastful asseverations to secure reverence and loyalty to the Kenyatta name.

This space forms the strategic confluence of incorrigible politicians and bureaucrats whose deficiency of self-awareness brutalises our senses incessantly.

Add to that the messaging agenda of attributing any failure of Kenyatta’s administration to Ruto and only associating the President with the successes.

The problem with this strategy is elementary. The presidency of Kenya is a monumental institution.

Only politicians of note ascend into the rarefied class of consequential presidential contenders.

The winner of this high-octane, no-holds-barred, astonishingly rigorous contest among political titans acquires the authority to serve in this office.

A presidential contender must, therefore, be prepared, committed, capable, experienced and determined.

Kenyatta’s vulnerability

The President is, ipso facto, evidence that the holder of the office wanted to be president badly enough, and knew how to go about it.

It is impossible to become a Kenyan president by accident.

This is the problem with the vast majority of Kenyatta’s loyalists: against colossal immensity of superlative evidence, they have persisted in handling him like an accidental president and reluctant politician. They are are in a state of perpetual alarm.

Moreover, the assumption of Kenyatta’s vulnerability is implicit in his handlers’ every word and deed.

They speak over him. They presume his intentions. They confidently predict his actions.

In the process, these loyalists also project their proclivities into the presidential agenda, to their immense personal profit.

Indeed, this corrupt inclination reinforces their motivation to claim a bigger share of the president’s, and therefore, the state’s voice, both for the acquisition and deployment of power, resources and impunity.

All this while, Kenyatta evinces insouciant impermeability to his aides’ histrionics.

As his retirement approaches, his equanimity about the future is more and more unmistakable.

No doubt, this serenity is grounded, not on delusion that his tour of duty has been all sweetness and light, but rather on Kenyatta’s confidence that he can give a decent account of his tenure whenever called upon.

'Protect Kenyatta’s legacy'

This confidence is consistent with a capable and successful politician, not what his associates see.

Defence strategies in court vary between justification and its variants on the one hand, and alibi on the other, depending on degrees of involvement and responsibility.

Justification entails high involvement and commensurate responsibility, while alibi implies no involvement and, therefore, no responsibility at all.

The case of involvement without responsibility occurs when the defence cites lack of legal capacity, autonomy or mental incompetence.

In their zeal to ‘protect Kenyatta’s legacy’ by dissociating unprepossessing aspects of his tenure, and heaping them on Ruto, the better to impair the latter’s odds in the succession, Kenyatta’s aides risk the unthinkable.

By evading the more accountable defences and rushing headlong into alibi and diminished capacity, they raise more fateful questions than they settle.

These questions include the extent to which Kenyatta himself must be deemed to have assumed and executed the office of the president of Kenya.

A suggestion that he has not been fully in charge invites dire ramifications.

I still insist, Kenyatta’s aides must not treat him like a neophyte.