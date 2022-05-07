Uhuru, Ruto brawl: Who’ll get hurt most?

Fresh from receiving wild cheers from funeral goers in Othaya and embarrassing his boss at Nyayo Stadium, Deputy President William Ruto has returned to the campaign trail in quite a bullish mood.

He is taking no prisoners either, as he demonstrated with that Labour Day tweet mocking his boss. On Friday, he reiterated for the umpteenth time that he won’t quit government.

The DP was reacting to a jibe by his State House race rival, Raila Odinga, who had challenged him to resign instead badmouthing the government he serves in.

But President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has accused his deputy of absconding duty, will have heard that as well.

The advanced phase of the painful divorce between the former ‘dynamic duo’ sets the tone for an exciting three months ahead of the August 9 elections. There is a sense that this could soon spiral into a no-holds-barred political brawl, with their supporters joining in. The only question is who will emerge from the looming brawl with a bloody nose.

Of course, Dr Ruto seems to be the better brawler going by his widely successful quest to foment rebellion against his boss in the latter’s Mt Kenya political stronghold. On that score alone, you would call the fight for the man they call Chief Hustler.

Hidden weapon

But like in bar brawls, the most dangerous guy is the one with the hidden weapon. Aside from the occasional rant when Dr Ruto has got under his skin by publicly criticising the government, the President has largely exercised restraint. The President appears to hold the view that it is probably better to have Dr Ruto inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in.

While he has publicly endorsed the opposition leader, Mr Odinga, to succeed him, the President has so far tended to avoid the large campaign rallies where politicians often let rip. The last major campaign rally Mr Kenyatta attended was way back in March during the unveiling of Mr Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s presidential candidate. But being a seasoned politician who has won two of the three presidential elections he has contested, you would imagine the retiring President has something up his sleeve.

In contrast, Dr Ruto has been quick to show his hand at every turn, including unleashing his attack dogs on the Kenyatta family and making a triumphant entry into the President’s village of Ichaweri to show him who is the new Mt Kenya kingpin.

Then came the in-your-face dig at his boss during the Nyayo Stadium funeral service on April 29, declaring the late Kibaki ‘the best President ever’.

The public display of defiance may have earned him cheers from the crowd, but he may yet pay a heavy political price for the perceived disrespect for his boss.