Uhuru lacks the courage to fight political violence

Paul Gicheru’s surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC) last November is one a few politicians in Kenya certainly wish never happened.

Same goes for reports last week that the lawyer accused of bribing witnesses in the previous case involving Deputy President William Ruto had been conditionally released from custody at The Hague-based court.

Any mention of the ICC gives the politicians this sinking feeling that the court is still lurking in the shadows.

Although the ICC prosecutors failed to nail a single conviction in the last Kenyan cases related to the 2007/2008 post-election violence, their intervention alone was enough to deter a recurrence of blood-letting in the subsequent two elections in 2013 and 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, part of the six originally indicted and charged over the violence, may have bruised the court’s ego by campaigning on an anti-ICC platform and winning the 2013 election.

Inflammatory speeches

But the two men deserve some credit for their quick conversion to peace evangelists and helping the country avoid repeat election violence five years later.

For much of their last eight years in office, the duo’s mantra has been, ‘Never Again!’

It turns out that was a bit too optimistic.

With the duo falling out, the political alliance they built in 2013 crumbling and Dr Ruto’s allies accusing the President of betrayal ahead of the latter’s exit from State House next year, it is back to default setting.

The explosive cocktail of ethnic mobilisation, political zoning and inflammatory speeches that fuelled the 2007 and 2008 violence is beginning to ooze out.

Last Wednesday, the day before the ICC conditionally released Mr Gicheru, Kenya witnessed its latest incident of political violence in Githurai, where ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s motorcade was stoned by youths chanting Dr Ruto’s name.

The Deputy President himself would be booed off by youths chanting pro-BBI referendum slogans while on a tour of Nairobi’s Eastlands area the next day.

Political wars

People familiar with past political violence probably will see these incidents as the early flames of a fire that could spread.

The problem is that if full-blown political violence were to break out in the country, Kenyans would find themselves quite helpless.

President Kenyatta, approaching his lame-duck period and caught up in political wars around his succession, doesn’t seem to have the courage to confront the issue head-on.

In November last year, the President publicly chided the Director of Criminal Investigations for attempting to reopen the 2007/2008 post-election violence cases.

The statement, coming after the usual suspects complained that their communities were being targeted, sent the wrong message that election violence is a no-go for the local criminal justice system and is likely to embolden perpetrators.

Only the threat of ICC may restrain them.

jkotieno@ke.nationmedia.com. @otienootieno