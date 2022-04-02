Uhuru Kenyatta legacy tortured

I'll be blunt with Uhuru Kenyatta today. Your destiny is in your hands. Don't expect other people to push it for you. It's you alone. Take charge. I know this continual recital irritates the President.

I speak after hearing of what transpired last weekend when the President hosted 3,000 elders from his Mountain region at State House. Some controversial things were allegedly spoken there which I don't want to dwell on because they have since become the subject of bitter contestation.

What struck me was that the President instructed the elders to go forth and spread his succession message to their villages. In short, to popularise Raila Odinga, Uhuru's choice as successor. That has been the message to every interest group from Mt Kenya the President meets with these days.

Fair enough. If the 'wazees' feel this is their duty, and they owe it to the President, they have every right to do as he asks of them. My problem is not the candidate. It's the way Uhuru is going about this matter. Why is he shy of directly leading the campaign bandwagon himself in his home region? Why, at this hour ,is he leaving it to elders and other amorphous groups to do the spadework for him? Is it because Raila's opponents have caricatured him as Uhuru's "Project"?

This same let-others-do-the-work-as-I-wait game was on display during the Sagana III meeting in February. The President exhorted the elected leaders present to take the bull by the horns, and not get discouraged when their audience booed them because the message was unpopular. Frankly, I think Uhuru is taking too much for granted of his MPs. These are politicians first and foremost. They consider how far they can swim against the current before they sink. They have more to lose than the President, who is on his last term. If he's reluctant to come out of his comfort zone to lead his loyalists in battle, they'll jump ship. That's what's been happening with many Jubilee defectors.

When the Handshake happened on March 9, 2018, it was hailed locally and even internationally as a historic event. This column was equally effusive. Then followed a long lull, before important developments linked to the Handshake, like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) started to unfold. But during the lull, and even thereafter, there was a major and inexplicable omission on the part of the President. The Handshake needed to be 'sold', in straightforward political terms, most especially to the President's sceptical electoral strongholds. There was no public engagement, no rallies, no town hall meetings, no effort at public buy-in. Nothing.

The scepticism turned to hostility. If the President's men are honest, they would admit that this was the origin of Uhuru's political problems with his backyard. Vague statements that the Handshake brought "peace" were not enough. The country needed to be prepared, in an honest way, to what was going to be the biggest political realignment since 1966. I think it's necessary to remind the President the Handshake was his initiative. Not all the politicians he urges to keep pushing for it and for Raila to become the next President have a direct incentive, or even a clear idea, of why they should.

Following the President's meeting with the elders last weekend, one of the MPs present said that all will be well because the President would "soon" be touring his home region to explain himself once the elders had "readied the way". This "he's-coming-home-soon" song is repeated every time Uhuru hosts such gatherings, including Sagana III. It always turns out to be a red herring. Is the President afraid of going home?

My guess is that Uhuru is waiting for May 29, when the official campaigning period starts. Won't it be too late to turn the tide of the campaign? Ever hopeful, the President's handlers are confidently saying it's never too late, and that two months are enough to do a whirlwind campaign and change minds in Mt Kenya in what they purport will be "the mother of all turnarounds". Mmm ... They talk mysteriously of things like 'strategy' and 'timing', which they keep mum about. All the while, they act like the election has already been won. However, I sense a certain fatigue in ODM with their Jubilee partners and the lack of verve from State House.

When outfits like Mwangi Kiunjuri's The Service Party broke with UDA months back over what they felt was being belittled, they and most of those inconsequential parties in Mt Kenya were ready to be wooed by Uhuru to his coalition team. However the President was indifferent to their overtures. They were left with no choice but to later troop back to UDA, crestfallen. It's the same thing with many aspirants from the Mountain region. I don't believe somebody like Embu Governor Martin Wambora, or his Senate counterpart Njeru Ndwiga or, say, businesswoman Tabitha Karanja, in their heart of hearts, feel drawn to UDA out of conviction. The crude "ground", as they say, dictated their move.

I would like to pose a question to Uhuru. It may sound unfair, but it's not. Why did he aspire to become President? To build the best infrastructure any of his predecessors had built? Well, you don't need to be President to do that. Being a minister for infrastructure and having a supportive CEO in State House is enough to accomplish that.

Put another way, is Kenya — and more specifically Uhuru's own community — facing a better or far more dangerous situation than before he became President? What are the omens if his succession plans backfire? Does he know what it means to be left at the mercy of savage hyenas?