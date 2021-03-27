Uhuru’s early divorce notice to Raila puzzling

It looks like President Uhuru Kenyatta is finally ready to dump his Handshake partner Raila Odinga.

Not that Mr Odinga will be shocked by the divorce letter if and when it arrives at Opoda, Karen, Capitol Hill or his other addresses.

Baba, as the ODM party leader is fondly referred to by his followers, has in the past said the Handshake was never meant to last beyond the BBI constitutional referendum.

He has said that the vow they took not to talk 2022 politics was to lapse after BBI – suggesting that either of them would then be free to engage other political suitors, for example.

So the only thing that makes the current turmoil in the Handshake intriguing is the timing of Mr Kenyatta’s early divorce notice.

A falling-out at this time would sound the death knell for BBI, which you would think the President needs to pass badly to enable him to influence his succession and remain relevant in the local politics of his Mt Kenya region.

The omens don’t look so good for BBI all of a sudden. Sulking ODM MPs have backed the push to amend the constitutional referendum Bill in Parliament, something that would expose the process to more challenges in the courts and possible collapse.

It is unlikely this is the only card the party of Kenya’s foremost political Godfather had left to play.

Although BBI appeared headed for smooth sailing at the referendum after its harshest critic, the Deputy President William Ruto, beat a tactical retreat, it might yet run into strong opposition headwinds.

Power-sharing incentives

If BBI were to collapse, the President wouldn’t have the power-sharing incentives he needs to build the pre-election coalition of buddies from the Kanu leadership production line.

He wouldn’t also deliver on the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ promise he made to buy back the love of his disgruntled central Kenya base.

So why has the President served his Handshake partner with an early divorce notice despite the high personal stakes for him in BBI?

If I had to hazard a guess, I would put it down to an arrogant palace gamble.

Mr Kenyatta appears to reckon that Mr Odinga, having been the face of BBI in the past three years, can’t walk away from it anyway.

He also seems to believe the former Prime Minister has outlived his usefulness in the absence of a formidable opposition to the referendum and that the coalition of Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetang’ula can be trusted with the lighter campaign duties anyway.

Social media rumour mills have also been buzzing with reports of a power clique exploring a path for constitutional changes without going to the referendum.

If there is any element of truth in this, it would add another piece to the puzzle in what is shaping up to be quite an intriguing power game.