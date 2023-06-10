Two types of people who prop up leaders 

The first type helps without the expectation of any personal benefit. They help a leader for the overall social benefit. Once a leader ascends to power, they go back to their businesses and seek no “repayment”.

The second type helps a leader ascend to power for personal benefit. They often masquerade as doing so for the benefit of the people but actually, they have a vested interest.

Of course, leaders have to embrace all. Societies are made of different kinds of persons and therefore leaders have no luxury of choosing whom to work with, particularly in the competitive game of winning elections.

In any event, good leadership, from a moral perspective, demands an “embrace-all” narrative.

In Mathew 9, Jesus himself was found by Pharisees in a meeting with tax collectors and sinners.

They asked his disciples: “Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?” Jesus told them it’s not the healthy that need a doctor but the sick. “I have not come for the righteous but for the sinners.”

That explains why in 2002, a progressive opposition led by Kibaki had to align itself with defecting Kanu stalwarts like Joseph Kamotho and George Saitoti to defeat Moi. These characters had presided over a ruinous Kanu regime but the opposition needed them to win.

But once in power, trouble often arises between the leader and this second type of supporters that came in purely for their vested interests. The supporters will posit their demands and the leader will push back. The question is always this: whose wish should prevail; that of the key supporter or that of the leader?

Take Raila Odinga and Mwai Kibaki post-2003. Raila strongly felt that were it not for him, Kibaki would not have won. Kibaki felt Raila supported him because he (Kibaki) was winning anyway. Kibaki felt if he rewarded Raila with a key post, he would unravel his original pact with his then Vice-President Kijana Wamalwa, with whom they had formed the original NAK before Raila’s defection and formation of the National Rainbow Coalition. Raila felt Wamalwa was inconsequential politically and that he (Raila) commanded more votes.

Therefore, a subtle power struggle between Kibaki and Raila ensued which ultimately led to the 2007 chaos.

Both sides tend to have good points in support of their respective positions. The key supporter wants to be repaid for his effort. The leader, who now holds the instruments of power, wants freedom to deliver to the people. So, to avoid acrimony and fallouts, who should blink first?

To unlock the stalemate, the key supporter needs to play a superior mental game to outperform the leader. He often seeks to be “the power behind the throne”.

Actual power may repose with the leader, but the key supporter can deftly acquire power by various means, hence avoiding direct confrontations.

Skilful players often do so out of public sight. To achieve this, one must be indispensable to the leader. You must be so good that the leader cannot do without you. That includes being competent and drawing respect from peers.

Military accomplishments

Recimer, who died in 472 AD, was a Romanicised Germanic General who served as a puppet master of various Roman Emperors like Avitus and Majorian. His military accomplishments made him the ultimate power.

Deng Xiaoping was China’s preeminent leader between 1979 and 1990 but he was never the head of government or state. He became “the power behind the throne” on account of his vast experience in government and his competence. Some people acquire this status by virtue of both their skills plus their closeness to powerful figures in a state. Sonia Gadhi was the wife of Rajiv Gadhi, a Prime Minister of India who was assassinated. She became the leader of the then-ruling India Congress Party for more than 20 years. Her party would win elections but she would often decline the Prime Minister’s post. She would remain head of the party though.

The strategy of having power behind the throne often entails “just being near there”. You never know what can happen to the leader. One can get power by happenstance. Examples include Edith Wilson, the second wife and First Lady of US President Woodrow Wilson. She took many presidential roles after her husband suffered a stroke in 1915.

Or the 2017 Bomet Deputy Governor Hilary Barchok, who took over after the death of Dr Joyce Laboso, or Mutahi Kahiga, who took over in Nyeri after his boss Peter Wahome Gakuru passed on. Compare these with Paul Muite, who resigned as Oginga Odinga’s deputy in 1994 in the Ford Kenya party, only for Oginga to pass on in one year.

So just being around power is good enough. But a holder of this power must be careful — they appropriate many enemies, including those that put them in such positions. They must never be drunk with power.

Take Manuel Noriega of Panama. He was a military general who became powerful and the de facto president on account of his association with US government intelligence, which used to funnel proceeds of illegal merchandise through him to fund counter-revolutionary activities in Latin America. As the Cold War drew to an end in the 1980s, the US dropped him and decided to overthrow him. He was arrested, arraigned in a US court and imprisoned. In the Bible, Joab dedicated his life to serving King David.

He fought all his battles. But on his deathbed, King David advised his son Solomon to cause Joab destruction. But why? The Bible suggests that whereas Joab was a competent and fierce general, he was a cruel man who often disobeyed David. He always fought his enemies whereas David always forgave them.

David had urged him to spare his rebellious son Absolom but he did not. David must have reasoned in his absence, Joab would trouble his son Solomon. The moral of the story? Persons who wield power from behind must remain loyal to the ultimate power holder. They need to have grace and a forgiving heart. Otherwise, they will have many hidden enemies.