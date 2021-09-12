Twenty years of abnormal flights

9/11 commemoration

Security is seen during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan | AFP

By  Bankelele

What you need to know:

  • Before 9/11, airports in many cities were more like shopping malls that were open to anyone, and going to the airport was a fun experience.

If you started flying after September 2001, you missed out on an experience.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.