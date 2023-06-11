Try welfare scheme for housing

The housing levy row rages on. But one thing worth bearing in mind is that social housing for those who live in informal settlements is the responsibility of the government, not the salaried Kenyans. You cannot force people to be charitable. You cannot force people to save either. Both are personal matters for individuals to decide.

Those employed are working for themselves, not to shore up government roles, feed and house the unemployed by coercion. If the government is truly keen on providing affordable housing, then it must stop the idea of taxing working Kenyans just to sort out one problem.

Issues affecting the poor, whether they live in the slums or villages, are myriad and need concerted efforts from the government and consensus from the citizens in how to manage those needs. I mentioned last week the fact that the housing levy is fraught with discrimination of rural people and those in self-employment.

Financial prudence

The rush to force people to save for housing they can claim in future is suspect. Due to bribery, workers who saved in pension schemes, for instance, continue to struggle to access their savings after they retire. Regrettably, the government does not have a track record of financial prudence.

Singapore is being used as the model the current government wants to follow to eradicate slums in Kenya. But Singapore is also known for dealing with corrupt officials ruthlessly. Had Kenya been honest about using Singapore as the model for economic success, it ought to have dealt with corruption mercilessly and not prematurely ending graft cases to save the skin of implicated officials.

The government cannot choose the one part of Singapore that would make it easier for embezzlement and leave out the one on its anti-corruption success. Singaporean anti-corruption model would have many corrupt officials sent to the gallows.

Secondly, the measure would save the country a lot of money needed to fund housing and other essential services. Had the Singaporean anti-corruption model been adopted from the beginning, we wouldn’t be here talking about poverty and slum dwellers. The poor are yet again being used by corrupt people to start projects in their names so that they stand no chance to see. Kazi Mtaani and NYS projects set in the slums were not free of scandals, and it is hard to see how the housing levy will be free of it either.

Anti-corruption policy

The surest way to create employment in Kenya is to open the country to investment. However, the climate of corruption in Kenya does not make it easy for investors. Singapore, which is constantly on the lips of the proponents of the housing levy, enabled businesses to thrive and attracted investors through its anti-corruption policy.

Singapore did not become a global commercial hub by accident. Tough measures on anti-corruption became one of its major attractions to investors. If Kenya is, indeed, truly keen to help its poorest, it must create the right environment for investment by starting with harsher punishment for corruption and end lip-service on graft.

The next phase should be setting up of social welfare scheme where housing for the poor and other socioeconomic issues affecting them can be addressed under one roof. The European welfare states have become attractive to many Africans, who risk life and limb to get there because of the benefits accruing from the scheme.

Kenya is more than ripe for a welfare scheme under which issues to do with public healthcare, social housing, education and basic living allowance can be established on behalf of the poor or anyone struggling financially. I stand corrected but, in the Kenyan context, singling out housing levy for the poor does not seem driven by moral obligation but greed.

Social problems are not only experienced in the slums but across neighbourhoods in Kenya. We must think of how they can all be addressed rather than picking and choosing those with financial benefits to corrupt people. We have different taxes for the various social issues, and this perhaps needs to change.

Instead of separate taxation for pension (NSSF), NHIF, housing levy and so forth, it might be better to consider one or a maximum of two taxes towards a welfare scheme so that the taxes collected will be going into one pot. Then, Kenyans should be able to access key services.

A welfare scheme is something that, if done in a transparent and ethical way, should take people out of poverty and improve the standard of living for both employed, self-employed and unemployed.

When it comes to service delivery in Kenya, we have a class system with politicians at the apex on private insurance and huge salaries and the poor at the bottom with nothing. If the political class truly meant to help the poor, they must create a welfare system that is fit for every Kenyan regardless of class or creed. Most importantly, the government must show political will to be as tough as Singapore on corruption and seal all loopholes for embezzlement.