Truss ‘the fighter’ quits, and UK looks for yet another PM

Britain’s beleaguered prime minister, Liz Truss, was asked in Parliament last Wednesday why she had not resigned in view of the turmoil that reigned under her leadership. She replied, “Because I am a fighter, not a quitter.”

But 24 hours later, after just 45 days in office, Ms Truss did indeed quit, saying, “I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

That mandate, as she saw it, included swingeing tax cuts to boost economic growth, but the moves sent the international markets into a spin and the pound sterling into freefall.

Truss sacked her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng in favour of Jeremy Hunt, who introduced a series of U-turns which sapped Ms Truss of authority.

Many of her own MPs turned against her and her departure became inevitable.

The next step will be the choice of a new leader of the ruling Conservative party, who would automatically become prime minister. There are many doubts about the procedure but the aim is for the new leader to be in place by Friday, October 28.

Ms Truss will then stand down, the shortest-serving PM in British history.

***

Reporting on all this, as faithfully as ever, has been the British Broadcasting Corporation, which is currently celebrating its 100th birthday.

For many people around the world, the BBC, with its many different language broadcasts, stands for Britain itself, while at home the population tends to turn to “Auntie” or “the Beeb” when events of national importance occur.

For instance, the BBC’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death and the funeral was watched by tens of millions at home and abroad.

Commented the BBC’s own media editor, Amol Rajan, “For a century, the BBC has been there for Britons at the big moments in national and international life: Winston Churchill’s war broadcasts, Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, the football World Cup in 1966, a man on the moon, the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“Most people found out about these things through the BBC.”

That is not to say the BBC does not have its critics, in particular opponents of the licence fee, the method by which the BBC is funded. Anyone owning a colour TV set must pay an annual licence fee, currently set at £159.

The money represents 76 per cent of the corporation’s total income and pays for all of its output, including radio, publishing and associated activities.

Independent television companies are funded by advertising, whereas the BBC is ad-free.



* * *

Are we heading to a world without animals?

According to a new report, the earth’s wildlife population is plummeting, with Africa high on the list of affected areas, while humans continue to clear forests, over-consume and pollute the planet on an industrial scale.

Birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians are in free fall, having plunged some 69 per cent in the last five decades, report the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London in their latest biennial Living Planet Index.

Latin America and the Caribbean, including the Amazon, have suffered the steepest decline in wildlife populations at 94 per cent. Africa had the second largest fall at 66 per cent, with Asia and the Pacific at 55 per cent.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF-UK, said, “Despite the science, the catastrophic projections, the burning forests, submerged countries, record temperatures and displaced millions, world leaders sit back and watch our world burn in front of their eyes.”

The report’s 89 authors urged world leaders due to meet at a climate summit in Canada in December to limit global heating to below 1.5C this decade.

Priority areas named in the report include the Albertine Rift, covering parts of Uganda and Tanzania, and the valleys and peaks of the Eastern Arc mountains across Kenya and Tanzania.



* * *

A few words about parties … but not the political kind.

A wife at an exclusive soiree scolded her husband, “That’s the fourth time you have helped yourself to ice cream and cake. Don’t you feel embarrassed?” “Why should I?” retorted the husband. “I tell them it’s for you.”

A posh society hostess tells her new maid before a party, “Do not wear any jewellery when you serve my guests.” Said the maid, “I don’t have anything valuable, Madam, but thank you for the warning.”

A 60-year-old billionaire marries a beautiful young lady aged just 25 and after the honeymoon, they throw a party celebrating their marriage. With a few drinks on board, the billionaire’s friends want to know how he landed such a gorgeous catch.