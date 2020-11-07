Trump pushed bigotry to bizarre levels

As the vote counting in the US presidential election was underway and Biden took a commanding lead, incumbent Donald Trump did something extraordinary.

Standing before 300 invited guests in the White House, he declared himself the winner. He called the ongoing vote counting a “fraud” and vowed to move to the US Supreme Court, which conveniently has a 6-3 conservative majority.

It was exactly the kind of stunt that Trump was going to pull. His former lawyer Michael Cohen, in congressional testimony last year, had pointedly warned that it wouldn't be a walk in the park dragging Trump out of office after losing this election.

He would do anything – legal and illegal – to hang on. Was anybody listening? In fact, weeks to the election, Trump refused to state unequivocally when prompted by reporters if he would concede defeat.

Clearly, America’s nightmare is not over yet. Besides the bare-knuckle fight Trump promises to wage in (and out of) the courts, he will continue making himself a spectacle long after he’s left the White House.

Another version of the reality TV show Trump once starred in and (in a sense) reinvented as a politician will persist for as long as this soon-to-be ex-President is alive.

Planned rigging

For months leading up to the election, Trump had been howling about planned rigging by the Democrats. His beef was with mail-in ballots delivered by post, which Trump adamantly did not want counted. Democrats accounted for the disproportionate share of mail-ins, and in the end, they are what did Trump in.

Election fraud is not uncommon in the US, but mail-in ballots are allowed under US state laws. This year, mail-ins together with early in-person votes totalled over an unprecedented 100 million due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Postal service

Trump's appointment of a loyalist to head the postal service ahead of the election was seen as intended to facilitate the obstruction of these mail-ins from reaching the vote-counting centres on time. The scheme didn't quite succeed.

Like in 2016, the pollsters got it horribly wrong again. They had predicted a landslide win for Joe Biden. The actual margins are much tighter.

They had also forecast the Democracts would sweep the House of Representatives and the Senate. Yet the Republicans look set to retain control of the Senate and have actually made gains in the House. Again, the pollsters had given runaway margins for Biden in key battleground states, which in reality have turned to be more modest.

What the polling errors tell us is that there is a huge chunk of Americans (most probably white) who are coy to admit to supporting Trump but will vote for him nonetheless. Indeed, Trump’s rise in 2016 and the unexpected resilience of his voter strength in 2020 is a dark affirmation that there is a deep pool in America for demagogues to swim in.

President-elect Biden is the polar opposite of Trump. He is a gentleman politician who has devoted five decades of his life to public service.

At 77, he is the oldest man to be elected US President. Sure, you will catch memory lapses in his speeches, and sometimes his words wander away. However, everybody agrees on one essential thing: Biden is a very decent human being. A natural moderate, he recoils from extremes.

Trump’s crowd is very different. The “Base”, as it’s known, comprises non-college-educated white working class and rural voters. Then there are the Christian evangelicals across America’s so-called Bible Belt.

They share Trump’s xenophobia and he in turn has pandered to their right-wing agenda, never mind that the entire world knows he’s the farthest you can be to being a model Christian. The evangelicals know him warts and all, and are quite frank in explaining the strange hook-up.

Personal imperfections

They say that while other Republican presidents harvest their votes and snootily go away, Trump is the first one to ever act on their concerns without condescension. Aha. More dreamy evangelical adorers of Trump see him as “the Lord’s instrument”, his personal imperfections notwithstanding. Phew!

The “Base” has also some really bad apples: Far-right white supremacists. Neo-Nazis. Rednecks. These are unsophisticated, one-dimensional folks. Untamed. Angry. Gun-toting. Racist. These are the people who stoked fears of pro-Trump post-election violence.

An armed militia of such types was recently implicated by the FBI in a bizarre plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, who is a bitter political foe of Trump’s. Gentle suburban white women who had flocked to Trump in 2016 soon got repelled by his boorish, theatrical manner. Blacks loathed him from the start, and his creepy hatred of Barack Obama didn’t help.

America has always been a racist society. But Trump is the first modern US President to advertise his bigotry openly. And also to show his affinity for autocrats: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un. His rogue-ish persona fascinated many, though a Robin Hood he is not. He’s totally amoral. Still, we will remember him for enriching the global lexicon with colourful phrases: “Fake news”; “Stable genius”. And cheeky nicknames: “Crooked Hillary”, “Sleepy Joe”. Oh my, and the tweets.

Whence cometh such another, US of A?

