True position on Murang’a’s maternal health plan

It is not good to use this forum to explain Murang’a County’s agenda.

But since sections of the media misrepresented facts on an important subject of national importance, this article seeks to leave to clarify those facts and the population issue here in Kenya.

Media reported that Murang’a County intends to boost its population by giving pregnant mothers Sh6,000.

This is false since the programme does not have such goals.

The county published ‘Muranga County Health Policy 2022’ and invited public comments under the public participation doctrine. The media picked up the issue from this forum and spun the matter.

The published policy does not have such a goal. Neither has yours truly spoken in any forum championing population-boosting.

But the above is beside the point. From the said debate, what is important for the national audience are two issues. Debate on family sizes and the issue of maternal and infant mortality rates.

The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is defined as the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per 100,000 live births during the same time period.

Infant mortality is the death of an infant before his or her first birthday. The infant mortality rate refers to the number of infant deaths for every 1,000 live births.

Maternal deaths

Jose Luiz Alvarez et al, in their paper, ‘Factors Associated with Maternal Mortality in sub-Saharan Africa: An ecological study’ (BMS Public Health, 2009), have examined this issue.

They state that WHO (World Health Organization) estimates a global ratio of 400 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

Where nothing is done to avoid maternal death, “natural” mortality is around 1,000-1,500 per 100,000 births (an estimate based on historical studies and data from contemporary religious groups who do not intervene in childbirth).

Thanks to multiple worldwide efforts from health services and medical interventions, the maternal death ratio is currently four times smaller than its "natural" levels.

Nearly all natural maternal deaths are prevented in developed countries (only one per cent of maternal deaths occur in the developed world), while only one-third of these deaths are prevented in African countries (Sierra Leone and Niger are above this figure).

Of the 20 countries with the highest maternal mortality ratios, 19 are in sub-Saharan Africa; only Afghanistan is not in this region.

Additionally, maternal deaths are more inequitably spread across the globe than newborn or child deaths, and maternal mortality reflects the status of women and is a sensitive indicator of inequality.

A leading factor worldwide for maternal deaths is home deliveries of babies.

According to data provided to us by a Canadian organisation called Nutritional International which works in our county, 30 per cent of all births in Murang’a occur in homes.

Only 40 per cent of pregnant women in Murang’a regularly attend antenatal clinics. The rate of attendance rises in the last trimester of a pregnancy when requisite interventions have minimal effects.

When surveyed on the reason for irregular attendance of antenatal clinics and home deliveries, a majority of women cite high transport costs.

Whereas the “Linda Mama” programme made hospital deliveries free, transport costs remain a key hindrance to good rates of hospital deliveries where skilled birth attendants are present.

The Murang’a programme is, therefore, intended to provide transport reimbursement for pregnant mothers so as to boost the rate of hospital deliveries.

On the issue of family size, tokenism of whatever nature cannot be used to boost the population. The decision on the size of a family is squarely at the discretion of the parents.

Often, women have or ought to have the larger voice. This is far more important in Africa, where states do little to support the upbringing of children.

The issue of family size must also be looked at through the lens of historical trends.

As former US president Ronald Reagan once said, if history teaches anything, it teaches that self-delusion in the face of unpleasant facts is folly. It is also unwise to run against the tide of history.

Before the industrial revolution, the global population grew very slowly. After 1800, the growth rate accelerated to a peak of 2.09 per cent annually in the 1960s.

However, it has declined to 1.05 per cent as of 2020 due to falling fertility rates. In the 1960s, on average women used to get five children but now they get 2.3.

Demographers project that the growth rate of the human population will decline and that by the end of the 21st century, it will reach zero.

In Japan, the population is currently declining at the rate of 0.2 per cent per year. China faces a similar problem.

Fertility rate

According to experts, to maintain its population, ignoring migration, a country requires a minimum fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman.

However, almost all societies experience a drastic drop in fertility to well below two as they grow more wealthy.

The tendency of women in wealthier countries to have fewer children is attributed to many factors, including a reduced need for children as a source of family labour.

Incidentally, population decline can be positive or negative. It can be argued from a Malthusian point of view that a country with fewer persons can manage its economic affairs and environment better.

But that is not necessarily true.

Countries need people to achieve effective demand for goods and services. Where the population ages and the working population declines, taxes fall dramatically.

The best scenario often is either to increase population or labour productivity.

But that is neither here nor there for Murang’a. That is a discussion for the national government.

Our maternal support programme goals are modest – to incentivise hospital deliveries and save mothers and infants.