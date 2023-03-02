Tribunal hearing of Irene Masit case and the power of a press conference

Media literacy—the ability to analyse media messages—begins with an understanding of the tools the media use to bring us the news. One of the most common is the press conference, also known as a news conference, press briefing or presser.

The press conference is the method of choice to communicate directly and effectively to the public. It enables newsmakers to frame the message according to their needs and to proactively manage the information.

On February 8, 2023, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i claimed police had raided his Karen home. Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohamed accused Dr Matiang’i of stage-managing the ‘siege’. To do so, he held a press conference, instead of issuing a press release.

It is not surprising that the press conference also featured prominently in the hearings of the tribunal investigating the conduct of Irene Masit. The tribunal was chaired by Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule. The act of holding a presser was one of the grounds for finding Masit unfit to hold office as an IEBC commissioner.

The tribunal was told that, with three other commissioners, Masit disappeared from the gazetted national tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya. The “Cherera Four”, as the four commissioners are popularly known, reappeared at Serena Hotel in downtown Nairobi, about 12 kilometres from Bomas.

The public then saw them on national TV holding a presser. This was just when the presidential election results were about to be announced at Bomas, on August 15, 2022. The tribunal had a lot to say about the presser.

“The actions by the commissioners to proceed to Serena to issue the presser to disown the result that she had participated in tallying and verifying were intended to undermine and erode public trust in the commission and in the result. In our considered view, these actions amounted to gross misconduct,” the tribunal said.

A presser is a potent communication tool. It is simple and cost-effective. Politicians and other people use pressers to communicate favourable information about themselves.

Control information

One might even say if you have an axe to grind, call a presser. The main reason people hold pressers is to manage or control information. They invite journalists to come and listen to what they want to say. They control the topic and the environment including the venue.

A presser is a perfect way to get favourable and free publicity. It is more effective than a press statement. The newsmaker is able to address the public directly and influence what the public gets to know. But a presser has its risks. Journalists may ask awkward or difficult questions. But that rarely happens. Whoever calls a presser controls it. He can even refuse to take questions from reporters.

One of the most famous pressers was the one held by Mwai Kibaki, on Tuesday, March 3, 2009. President Kibaki, who rarely addressed the media even on matters of national importance, called a presser to refute claims that he was a polygamist. “I want to make it very clear that I have only one dear wife, Lucy... I do not have any other.” He was reacting to a statement by former Kabete MP Paul Muite that he had a second wife, Mary Wambui.

Pressers are usually utilised to make reactionary statements, such as disapproving or supporting something. Mediation by reporters is eliminated or minimised, giving the newsmaker almost a free hand. The “Cherera Four”, or their handlers, knew exactly how powerful their message would be if they held a presser. And this time it was doubly potent as it was shown on split TV screens, sharing prominence with the goings-on at Bomas.

In a split screen, two events are shown side by side, letting them compete for space and prominence. This was the scenario. When the TV screen was split horizontally, whoever occupied the upper half received more prominence. If it was split vertically, whoever occupied the left half received more prominence. And whoever was muted, at whatever time, received less attention.

The “Cherera Four” presser is a case study of how the media use the press conference, one of the most important tools in journalism, to great effect.