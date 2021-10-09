Tough times a fact of life for most Kenyans 

The phrase that ‘Kenyans must brace themselves for tough times ahead’ has become the ultimate favourite in circles ranging from media to politics. It is deployed every few weeks as emerging elements of our struggling economy, or of dysfunctional governance structures, come into the popular discourse.

It has been used with regard to the rising costs of fuel, food and electricity, not to mention the fares paid to enable movement of people and goods.

The idea that there will be tough times in the future that Kenyans have not already braced themselves for is unthinkable. Being braced for tough times has become a fact of life for Kenyans.

Tough times are nowadays always at play for the majority, who have to consistently make harder decisions about surviving on scarce resources.

Employers have been wondering if their businesses truly have what it takes to move through another tough time and still turn a profit, which is what would make the effort worthwhile.

Kenyans remain anxious that just one cough during a global pandemic, or a thoughtless accident on a highway where street lights are non-existent or the bumps unmarked, can swallow up the little savings, if any, through unfairly high healthcare costs.

So, ‘Kenyans must brace themselves for tough times ahead’ is no longer a warning but a sign of acceptance of a deeply failing state. It is not useful or constructive to remind people to prepare to bridge governance dysfunction without governance itself being singled out.

Vague warnings

Kenyans are rightfully demanding better explanations and analyses and not vague warnings being constantly hung over their heads.

All tough times have specific names, causes and definitions, and should, therefore, be spelt out for people to understand properly. Matters concerning people’s livelihoods must take the center-stage.

Further, tough times must be accompanied by urgent action and strategies for the public to experience some measure of relief. For example, one of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (Epra) missions is to ensure cost-efficient petroleum supply.

Their answers on skyrocketing prices to rightfully concerned publics cannot just be about supply and demand. They should be naming and actioning what is within their power.

Instead of just saying “It’s bad and its going to get worse”, they should be telling us about strategies and their implementation. This way they will start giving our political discourse and news bulletins a less defeatist and more engaged tone.

It is, therefore, essential that, instead of defining ourselves by endless beginnings of newer, tougher times, we must ensure governance structures work and are giving Kenyans both the correct information and the support needed to deal with challenges as they come our way. Only this can afford us an opportunity to realistically look forward to a time of relief from current difficulties.