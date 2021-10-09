Tough times a fact of life for most Kenyans 

Nairobians

Residents of Nairobi going about their business in Gikomba Market on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Tough times are nowadays always at play for the majority, who have to consistently make harder decisions about surviving on scarce resources.
  • Employers have been wondering if their businesses truly have what it takes to move through another tough time and still turn a profit.

The phrase that ‘Kenyans must brace themselves for tough times ahead’ has become the ultimate favourite in circles ranging from media to politics. It is deployed every few weeks as emerging elements of our struggling economy, or of dysfunctional governance structures, come into the popular discourse.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.