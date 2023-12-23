To those that have shall flow even more bounty

Not everyone will welcome the long December break that started in earnest on Friday and ends on January 2. However, everyone will be swept away with either the excitement of a break or the great frustrations and financial burdens that the season brings.

Others will be happy the year of relentless taxation will be winding up while others will be cringing at the thought of what a full year of taxation will mean in 2024.

It is December, it is January, the most loved and most dreaded part of the year.

The over-riding sentiment for those lower down the food chain is one of shock at the way life has been turned upside down by the severe pain that life under the Ruto administration has become.

Unhappily, this is the position from which many Kenyans are planning their vacations and post-January hustles. That is the new reality of many Kenyans that previously planned their lives from the comforts of what David Ndii calls “upper deck” pretensions. They have tumbled down the ladder very rapidly indeed.

While the usual stampede to the village is evident and the hotel and Airbnb owners across the country are generally upbeat about the prospects for business, Kenyans’ usual boisterous enthusiasm and willingness to spend is muted, effectively tempered by the fact that it is no longer possible or desirable to live on the edge because tomorrow always came around with a solution – borrow and keep borrowing because it was possible to rationalise debt. Especially if there was a pay check at the end of the promise.

This December, vacationers are planning to shorten their holidays, spend less on entertainment and really curb the temptation to be generous.

Ordinarily, if one has not got their flight ticket, train or bus ticket to wherever they are travelling two weeks to the Christmas break, then they are in trouble. Not so this this time. I was surprised that family members were able to find a car to hire long term on Friday morning. In fact there were several available and the choice came down to the price.

Clothes and gifts shops have not been busy and the corporate gift baskets that many had come to rely on for goodies (and the wine) have all but disappeared. Crowds at malls are almost normal, which is very abnormal. It was a very generous and courageous company indeed that threw a year-end party for staff. At the ordinary individual family level, the prospect of a long Christmas weekend, followed by another long New Year weekend and then a return-to-school weekend is simply over-whelming.

But not so for the permanent and pensionable upper deck dwellers and those recently coopted into the higher end of the value chain. Expatriates are ecstatic that the shilling has collapsed and handed them almost a 40 per cent salary adjustment in the past one year! So are the lucky recipients of remittances from abroad – they too saw their take home balloon rather nicely even if the dollar or euro amounts they have been receiving did not change.

The verbal fights between Senator Samson Cherargei and Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over how many zeros have been added to the accounts of the latter since he became minister may be a bit exaggerated but it does underscore a change of lifestyle that makes many of our Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Chief Executives of parastatals and other Ruto appointees very happy indeed. For these, the bounty flows whatever the season and they look forward to 2024 with relish.

The President himself must be approaching the season with a great degree of satisfaction. He is celebrating his emergence and adulation as a vociferous global advocate for climate change mitigation and environmental health enhancement. From Sharm el Sheikh to New York, Nairobi and lately to Dubai, he has been sounding Africa’s climate drum very loudly indeed. So loud he has become deaf to the cries of his people.

Well shielded from the direct pain inflicted by the high cost of living, his season’s message of goodwill to Kenyans will be laden with dazzling success stories that only he and the king’s courtiers can see.

Myths of an economy on a path to recovery and stability because of his government’s fiscal and monetary policies, initiatives to streamline the educational curricula and its funding, launching of new projects that may not be too new after all, ushering in a new public health regime that has been criticised as too hurried and punctured with governance loopholes, fiction about fighting corruption that Najib Balala and others before him will thoroughly enjoy, etc. The President has already celebrated the first anniversary of the Hustler Fund only he and a handful of administrators that earn from it think is a great success.

It is of course not the season to further depress Kenyans by confirming the truth that they have already been placed on the 2027 election track. This is for them to find out and they may choose further to correlate their life’s experiences to the fact that campaigns are expensive! For now, the season’s perspectives across the food value change vary wildly and George Orwell’s Animal Farm has never had a more apt metaphor.



