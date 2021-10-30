To tackle NCDs, we must increase funding

Pink ribbon

A man's hand holding a pink ribbon supporting breast cancer cause.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Dorothy Kweyu

What you need to know:

  • The problem with breast cancer is that it tends to be diagnosed too late for treatment, a situation that describes 60 to 80 per cent of all cases.
  • The National Cancer Control Strategy 2017-2022 ranks cancer as the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

As we come to the end of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s apt to reflect on the malignancy. For, not only does the disease take a huge toll on patients and caregivers, but it’s also important to appraise Kenya’s scoreboard in regard to handling non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

