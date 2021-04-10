To catch attention online, be witty and pithy

Myanmar mobile user

A woman uses her mobile phone to check Facebook and other mobile apps in Yangon on February 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

 The rule for effective communication on online channels can be summarised by three “C” s: Clear, concise, and consumable. These three words can be wrapped up with one word: brevity. Netizens detest lengthy texts and video clips. Like bees to flowers, netizens are lured by pithy and catchy content.

