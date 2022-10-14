Time to rethink ways of sourcing media capital

A fortnight ago, a local media organisation announced mass layoffs in what has now become a depressing trend in East Africa’s media industry.

As a former journalist, my heart breaks for those who will be rendered jobless.

I know the anxiety that comes with these notices of layoffs, which can result in serious mental anguish, particularly for young journalists whose careers will be snuffed out even before they bloom.

These mass layoffs are not unique to Kenyan media. We have seen the same with news organisations across the world, including the BBC.

With the traditional advertising business model severely undermined by digital technologies and the evolving news consumer habits, media organisations across the world in the past decade scrambled for new business models – most of which are anchored on monetising digital audiences.

As digital audiences continue to grow, it has become incredibly difficult to monetise these audiences, many of whom do not see the rationale for paying for news.

Even in the face of such turmoil, East African media has remained resilient and unrelenting.

The various firms have invested significant resources in digital media, paywalls and talent and literally brought down walls to build converged newsrooms.

I think Kenyan media have done nearly everything humanly possible to survive.

They have remained true to their profession – you might disagree, but that’s okay.

A lot of them have taken significant steps to self-improve and learn the business of media.

They have also remained open to new ideas from academia and other well-wishers who share their pain.

However, I said they have done nearly everything humanly possible because there is one thing Kenyan media, specifically those that are publicly listed, have not yet done.

Shareholder value

The one radical thing that could save Kenya’s media.

It is not lost on us that amid the global pressures of a disrupted business model, Kenyan media are also facing immense pressure to maximise shareholder value.

The pressure of quarterly and half-year results has made the balancing act of fulfilling short-term goals and maintaining long-term visions impossible.

There is overwhelming pressure for ‘return on investment’ (ROI) in record short months on ventures that took decades to show the ROI in more advanced markets.

We expect journalists and top executives to perform miracles with ultra-thin budgets, very lean teams and little room to fail. It is not only unfair, but it is also impractical.

Which is why we must do the unthinkable. Perhaps it is time for Kenyan news organisations listed in the Nairobi Securities Exchange to consider delisting and going private for the next decade.

This will not only relieve the media from the daily pressures of shareholders, but it will also give them an opportunity to think and experiment. Sometimes it’s impossible to think in a high-pressure, high-stakes environment.

It will be an opportunity for the media to fundraise venture capital and most importantly, a time to fail and learn from those mistakes.

The big question here is, suppose they take this crazy piece of advice, who is willing to invest in Kenyan journalism?