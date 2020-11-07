Time to lift up the vulnerable, not politicking

Even before the pandemic, most Kenyans were struggling economically. Young, qualified and skilled youths were traversing the country in search of jobs, while companies had been letting go of their staff as economic times meant many business operations were untenable.

Kenya was in the red even before the pandemic, which means with the pandemic, everything that was bad is now worse.

Many were hanging on a tight economic rope and this should worry our leaders, mainly because the pandemic has only made this rope tighter.

We still remember the shocking news of a woman who boiled stones to pacify her hungry children because her small business wasn’t able to survive the effects of the pandemic.

Many families still can’t afford food or access clean water. Then came several cases of tenants being kicked out of their houses because they couldn’t pay rent.

Many left cities. Mental health cases and suicides have equally risen.

In short, so much has happened in the past seven months and we are yet to fully grasp the extent of the damage the pandemic has had on people.

And because Kenya is not in a position to gauge how far back the virus has pulled the country, it’s important that the leadership be strategic about its next steps. The Ministry of Labour reported that 604 companies have let go of some of their employees.

Social protection

Kenya needs to strengthen its social protection policies because the pandemic has demonstrated the majority of working people lack social protection. The focus of leadership should be how to ensure job losses don’t continue because the unemployment rate is already too high.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, more than 1.7 million Kenyans lost their jobs in the first three months of the pandemic.

The devastating effects of the pandemic on the vulnerable hand-to-mouth households with zero access to social protection mean they will take even longer to – or may never – recover.

The leadership should be formulating a recovery policy to respond to specific needs. To do this, the government must carry out an audit on the socio-economic status of Kenyans and find out what is happening beyond the echo chambers. The audit should be inclusive and must pay attention to everyone, including informal sector workers.

It should indicate how to support informal sector workers from the shocks of an economic spiral. The Regional Economic Outlook Sub-Saharan Africa report, published in April, predicted the world economy will enter a recession.

Global growth is projected to plummet from 2.9 per cent in 2019 to − 3 per cent in 2020. The question is: If data is already projecting a huge financial decline, why does Kenya seem focused on politics instead of people?

okoreschea@gmail.com