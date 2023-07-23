Time to give dialogue a chance

It is disturbing to see Kenya return to the era of violence prevalent during the one-party rule. Violence will not solve the problems affecting the country. Not now or ever. It’s never the solution.

It is rather shameful that the political protagonists have used violence as means to their ends. The opposition Azimio coalition may be within its rights, like all Kenyans are, to mobilise support and demonstrate against the government’s ‘wrong-doings’. However, there was always the legal route that they could have pursued like many other individuals/organisations have done in the recent past.

The bone of contention, according to Azimio, has been the high cost of living and the controversial Finance Act, 2023. The latter is even in the courts to be deliberated upon. There is no justification for Azimio, therefore, to carry on with protests when the Judiciary has already pronounced itself and is seized on the matter.

Azimio is not helping its cause by going against the decision of the High Court and still demand a resolution on it separate from that provided for by the court and the law. The demonstrations it leads leave a lot to be desired. It seems there is an ulterior motive behind the demos. As things are, the opposition really has no legal legs to stand on: It’s using violence to destabilise a legitimately elected government.

UDA’s electoral victory last year was not to everyone’s liking, but that is neither here nor there. The fact remains it is the government in power for now. If Azimio believed in democracy, as it claims to, then it ought to let UDA lead the country until such a time that the opposition could throw its hat in the ring again come the next general election, set for 2027.

High cost of living is not being experienced only in Kenya; it is a global challenge. If Azimio thinks the best way to save Kenyans from hardship is to bring the country to a standstill and destroy businesses, they need to think again. The violence will only make things harder for the ordinary citizens, workers, businesses and overall economic outlook of the country.

Things will only look down than up as violence continues. Azimio thus ought to contend with the fact that the longer the violence continues, the more their own supporters will suffer. A poor economy is indiscriminate; as is high cost of living.

Violence begets violence. However, there was no justification for the government to retaliate against the violence meted out by Azimio supporters and, indeed, other Kenyans who joined them in the recent demos. It is bound by the Constitution to allow for peaceful demos to take place. However, the level of policing during the demos has been disproportionate, heavy-handed and brutal.

Heavily armed police

No life should ever be lost because the citizens chose to demonstrate against the government or any other entity. Holding a demo is a right enshrined in the Constitution. Article 37, within Chapter Four of the Bill of Rights, provides to every Kenyan “the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions to public authorities”.

The presence of heavily armed police contradicts the law on the right to demonstrate. The law that asks citizens to demonstrate peaceably and unarmed cannot turn around and give the police the right to carry arms and open fire at unarmed peaceful demonstrators. The police, and the government at large, gave themselves illegal powers to frustrate the rights of Kenyans to demonstrate.

Armed officers at a demo is a provocation to protesters. Given the heavy-handed nature of the police at the recent demos, it clearly shows that the Kenyan police have refused to reform and learn to manage protests in a peaceful manner, without resorting to killing protesters. What is happening in the security docket is a dilution of the Constitution and its replacement with the brutal laws that were changed and intended to create a more democratic and rights-laden Kenya.

The brutal and abusive laws are also being used on past government officials and opposition figures to frustrate them, their families and businesses. It is petty to withdraw security detail that is provided for in law to certain groups of people and their families for their safety. Jailing opposition figures or exposing past presidents and their families to unnecessary risk because they hold different political views is a hallmark of an administration that is slowly sliding towards dictatorship.

The reaction to the demos and opposition figures by UDA is an own goal. They cannot endear themselves to the citizens or the international community by abusing the rights of their fellow Kenyans.

Civility and common sense should now prevail to restore order in the country. Both the opposition and the government owe it to Kenyans to bring peace and tranquility. Violence is never the answer. They must step back and dialogue on how best to unite the country. They have the responsibility to their voters. We have seen other countries get plunged into full-scale war from a simple altercation and we do not want that for Kenya. Let peace reign!