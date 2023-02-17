Time to end banditry in the north

If President William Ruto succeeds in getting rid of the armed bandits and assorted militia who have made life in the northern region of this country “nasty, brutish and short”, he will have set a lasting legacy. After all, numerous sustained attempts by successive governments since Independence to tame the wild lands have all failed miserably, and wanton killings there continue unabated.

It is only fair to say that the entire region has proved ungovernable, which raises many questions. How is it possible that marauding bands of murderous raiders have thumbed their collective nose at all the past governments with relative impunity?

Many theories on this insecurity issue have been propounded by both governance theorists in their ventilated offices in Nairobi, and those on the ground who have provided more credible explanations for this extremely serious situation.

The first, and most maddening theory, is that these fellows who have cheapened life in the North Rift are not ragtag raiders who steal livestock as a traditional pastime. It emerges they are highly organised groups that are armed and financed by warlords who are well-embedded in government, and therefore have access to major security and administrative operations to counter state operations aimed at eliminating them.

Steal livestock

Therefore, with prior information on the measures the country’s security forces are planning to take, these bandits feel free to steal livestock at leisure and then descend into their caves, or even waylay their pursuers and outgun them.

That is how come these “killing fields” have become so dangerous to everyone, including security forces sent to intercept the so-called rustlers. It is therefore necessary, as a first step, to seal the security leaks, which should not be too difficult. This is the kind of measure in which entrapment would be acceptable.

The second step would be to equip the police units chasing the bandits with firearms that are as sophisticated as those used by the bandits. I personally know nothing about the types of guns that are most effective in such circumstances, my knowledge is limited to what I see in gangster movies and therefore I cannot comment knowledgeably on such issues.

However, if it is true that the rustlers use guns and other weapons that are a lot more sophisticated and lethal than those issued to our officers, then a change of tack is urgently called for. Even more vital is to ensure that the lives of young officers are not cut short due to inadequate training.

Hardened combatants

It is disturbing to learn that most of those officers sent to repulse hardened combatants in unfamiliar terrain are often recent graduates from Kiganjo College. They may be physically fit, but they are no match for bandits who were, reportedly, weaned on diets of gun-powder.

If the authorities were serious, they would deploy officers whose combat-readiness has been tried and tested instead of novices. Young men should never be used as cannon fodder. How about revamping the anti-stock theft unit by offering its personnel specialised training and modern equipment, including armoured personnel carriers for easy transport on rugged terrains? If bandits can shoot down helicopters ferrying administrators, jeeps won’t faze them.

This brings me to another important point — the decision by the President to deploy Kenya Defence Force troops to join the police in such operations. Although this move will raise the hackles of constitutional purists, I believe it was done in the right spirit, despite protests from the bleeding hearts among us.

These bandits, some from neighbouring countries, have declared war on Kenyans. Their scorched-earth tactics are a clear testimony of their intentions. How do you kill women and children, and then set their dwellings ablaze, leaving the survivors homeless? These are not the activities of people who merely want to steal livestock. Apparently, they are often on revenge missions.

A very real danger is that soldiers are not trained to pacify “disturbed” regions through persuasion; they are trained to shoot to kill. The subtle nuances as to whether a particular livestock raid was staged in retaliation for a previous one by the traditional enemy easily escape them.

For that reason, if they are ordered to mop up illegal firearms which are not being voluntarily surrendered, they are bound to go into overdrive and violate the human rights of innocents, a very unfortunate occurrence all round. But then on the flip side, they too are often in mortal danger should they encounter bandits hiding among the general population. This is a quandary of epic proportions.

I do not think the Pokots, Samburu, Turkana, Borana, Rendille, and Marakwets really want to be disarmed, for they become too vulnerable to their traditional foes. They also have to contend with raiders from Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia who regularly cross their borders to replenish their stock. So what is the way forward? Concerns have been raised that the country is a little too reluctant to use modern technology to fight the menace, for it is not clear how 500 head of cattle can move hundreds of kilometres without any attempt at intercepting them. What is so difficult about using drones for purely investigative purposes?