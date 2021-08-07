Time to build back better through small-scale farming

Small scale farming

Sharon Toroitich, a small-scale farmer at Kamok village in Keiyo North, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, weeds her farm on August 08, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • Farmers must stop one-crop cultivation systems and diversify.
  • They need to keep animals, plant multi-purpose trees, store water, make and use compost and do rotational farming even on small pieces of land.

The criticality of the agricultural sector to the economic transformation of Africa and the East African region cannot be gainsaid. It is fitting that the region is participating in the food systems summit discussions that are being held as a prelude to the big UN Summit on the same in New York next month.

