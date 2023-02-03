Time for us to tell the true African story

In a viral video titled ‘How all African Documentaries always look like’ (sic), Ugandan comedian Tumu Siime uses satire and humour to mock Western media’s perpetual negative coverage of Africa as a poor and troubled continent.

The ‘documentary’ begins with traditional African-like beats and shows Tumu Siime — who plays a typical poor African man — keenly sharpening two knives. The narrator, presumably a Western journalist, begins the documentary in a quintessential way; “Every day, James wakes up and tries to take care of his 54 children…”

Tumu Siime — the poor African polygamist with 10 wives and 54 children — licks one of the knives in to test its sharpness.

He then begins to tell his story in his supposed native language and, in typical documentary fashion, the narrators give the African a three-second head start before translating his words to English; “I am poor…I have nothing apart from…”

Undoubtedly hilarious, Tumu Siime’s mockery of Western media’s depiction of the African continent should not be ignored. In a tough environment where traditional media has been disrupted by digital technologies and social media, the conversation around the African narrative has taken centre stage.

Audiences are now more sensitive to the African story in both local and international media, and they are quick to call out media organisations that stick to the one sad story about Africa.

News avoidance

With research showing high levels of news avoidance among audiences — both globally and locally — media will need to rethink and reimagine their work, including the stories they tell about the African continent.

It would appear that in this new age, the old saying that ‘if it bleeds it leads’ does not cut it anymore. African audiences seem to want a shift in the narrative put out there by local and western media and we must think in that direction going forward.

To succeed in telling the accurate story of the African continent, local media cannot do it alone. They not only lack the resources, they also need more talent and a diversity of ideas to make this happen.

They need the right technology and skills to pull this off. This is why local media must now widen their tent to include the larger creative industry comprising podcasters, filmmakers, photographers, animators, voice actors and creative writers to charm their audiences.

We need to see more cross-industry strategic partnerships that leverage each other’s strengths to undo the injustice that skewed storytelling has done to the African continent. We want more documentaries on African success stories, inventions and innovations from the African continent and critical analysis of the challenges facing the continent.

This is by no means a call to whitewash the many challenges that we face as a continent, it is a call to respectfully and accurately represent rather than misrepresent the true African story. It is not a proper column on African storytelling without penning off with a befitting quote from Chinua Achebe, “Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter.”