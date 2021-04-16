Time for generational change in northern Kenya leadership

Often, the political class tells the youth that the future belongs them and that they are the leaders of tomorrow. But this saying is also being tailored to tell young people that they are the leaders of today.

Growing up in northern Kenya, I have observed that the leadership baton is not being passed on. While age should not be a factor in determining quality of leadership, the question is how long my generation will have to wait before to take over the baton.

I have been involved in campaigns since I was in primary school, but the same characters are still around. There are multiple reasons for this, but the major one is campaign financing, which has made it impossible for young people to compete with their seniors.

Many promising young leaders have fallen by the wayside as they don’t get the backing of the elders. . However, the real problem lies within the youth, who don’t support their own. In the larger North, the youth’s voices are fragmented.

Transition plan

Our clan loyalties are stronger than our quest to install leadership that can change the region, which continues to suffer as the “Other Kenya” prospers.

It is time to re-assess the parameters we use to choose our leaders. The people of northern Kenya can change course and front candidates who have the integrity to champion the region’s interests.

As we approach the 2022 elections, my generation has a chance to reverse the trend. It is time to build alliances that transcend clan lines, built around a unity of purpose. They say you reap what you sow. Elections are not won on election day.