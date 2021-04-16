Time for generational change in northern Kenya leadership

Somali elders

Somali elders at a press conference in Isiolo on April 10,2017. Mr Shariff said the community would not be coerced into supporting specific candidates.
 

Photo credit: Kennedy Kimanthi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdilatif Adan

communications specialist

Often, the political class tells the youth that the future belongs them and that they are the leaders of tomorrow.  But this saying is also being tailored to tell young people that they are the leaders of today.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.