Time for a radical legal surgery

The Law Society of Kenya is in spectacular free-fall.

Although it will take a while before it crashes to the normative bottom at a fatal momentum built up by a perilous final velocity, it is separated by considerable height from its golden age when it was the conscience of our nation, and the envy of professions.

Kenya's Second Liberation movement will forever be associated with the bold exploits of a united, conscientious, courageous and unyielding bar association.

I was is school those wondrous decades, and was mightily inspired by the idealism, fearlessness and integrity exhibited by the stalwart advocates who constituted the LSK's council and general membership.

Many of my generation entered the legal profession not inspired by the prospect of making billions, but rather, by the promise that a meaningful life is feasible for those who wish to live a meaningful life of service.

Two decades ago, the newly-installed National Rainbow Coalition, with second liberation luminary Kiraitu Murungi as the minister for Justice, implemented a radical surgery, the most comprehensive and coherent anti-corruption effort ever undertaken in the history of our nation.

The recommendations of the Ringeera Commission facilitated the systematic dismantling and neutralisation of corruption cartels and networks of impunity that had captured the entire justice, law and order sector, and made the Judiciary in particular, the putrid pit of depravity and illimitable turpitude.

By 2002, Kenya thought they had seen the worst of inconceivable excesses. Toxic ethnicity, nepotism, large scale looting, embezzlement and theft, as well as brutal tyranny and the cruelest, reckless violence against innocent people.

The notorious culprits had been the executive arm, and especially, the politicians at its apex, until the radical surgery opened our eyes to a parallel, subterranean layer of venality, perpetrated nearly exclusively by lawyers: advocates from the Bar, and judges on the bench.

Justice was on sale, and the auction had no rules, except the momentary predilections of judicial officers addled by arbitrary power.

Some advocates owned entire judicial stations, with everyone from the resident judge to the registry clerks trooping to their chambers every Friday for their stipends.

The outcome of most cases, in these stations, depended on where a party stood in relation to the advocates who owned the local judiciary, and failing that, whether the parties were able to purchase the favourable attitude of a whimsical and avaricious bench.

The radical surgery scandalised the country, and paved the way for reforms which produced a framework for vetting judicial officers and keeping them in check, and culminated in the rigorous system entrenched in the Constitution.

The radical surgery-2010 Constitution process was one track of standard-raising movement in the judicial system. At the same time, an equally determined track, aimed at diluting standards, was underway.

Both paid attention to the entire pipeline of legal professional development and regulation. As the schools of law were subjected to stronger regulation by the Commission for University Education and the Council for Legal Education, and the Judicial Service Commission emerged as an empowered human resource department of the judiciary, another less wholesome mechanism lay in wait.

The minimum grades required to be eligible to study law were all but abolished. Universities were overwhelmed by runaway enrolment, and capacity was overwhelmed.

A shortage of professors was exacerbated by sketchy terms of service, and led to distracted, overburdened part time practitioners on the make who quickly developed a strong reputation for all the wrong things, from missing marks to extremely personalised and wantonly corrupt methods of teaching and examination.

In due course, a stormy torrent of learners in dire need of remedial legal education overwhelmed the Kenya School of Law, cheating, bribing and suing their way to the Bar, and becoming advocates who complied only with the professional standards of their own imagination.

By this time, the LSK had become a fractious pseudo trade union-cum-welfare organisation whose management and finances have been in such chronic disarray, its annual general meetings’ mayhem quotient long overtook the old Nairobi City Council’s decidedly dangerous proceedings.

Even worse, the LSK's elections are now a vulgar affair that is more notorious for treats and other appeals to vulgar physiological appeals than for sober, coherent articulation of principled governance platform or inspirational leadership agenda.

The police have invaded the LSK headquarters to intervene in a shameful leadership conflict. Corruption allegations in the administration of the LSK accounts are now a boring litany.

Under these conditions, it is utterly shocking that the legal fraternity is astonished by the scandal of an impostor who successfully infiltrated the LSK membership portal, registered a heavily advertised practice and publicly masqueraded as a particularly captious character before fellow counsel, the courts and the unsuspecting public.

This is not the isolated incident of a singularly prodigious swindler getting the better of a robust system despite high integrity and strong systems. Rather, it is a worrying symptom of a profession writhing in the throes of collapsed standards and overwhelming corruption.



