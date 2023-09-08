TikTok can be a significant employment platform

Of all the social media platforms known to man, none so far has been as divisive and contentious as TikTok. Like many of you, I have a love-hate relationship with TikTok.

It has become an unending, frustrating cycle of downloading and deleting the app with the promise of never looking at it again until I find myself mindlessly scrolling for hours on end.

It is an incredible app laden with every kind content under the sun, extremely tempting and addictive, possibly why many users, old and young, cannot get enough of it.

We thought we understood social media addiction with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, until they gave us TikTok, now it has become one of the most consequential social media platforms of our time.

The discussion on whether to ban TikTok in the country has been covered from every possible angle, and like many Kenyans, I fully support content regulation on the platform for the safety of the younger generation.

It is important that we have this discussion as a country because data from the 2022 Digital News Report (DNR) shows that Kenya is among the countries with the highest adoption of TikTok use; with 29 per cent of the 18-24-year-olds surveyed using TikTok for news and 54 per cent using TikTok for news.

This resonates with recent reports that TikTok is the new search engine for the Generation Z (Gen Z). Last year, an executive from Google noted that young folk were using TikTok as a replacement for Google; whether it is searching for the best restaurant to have lunch or how to do something – TikTok has become the ultimate social media app.

I suspect that the case is not any different for young Kenyans who are now using TikTok as a platform for self-expression and even for some, as a source of revenue. Which is why I think policy makers need to take time to truly understand the opportunities on TikTok and especially understand how young Kenyans can monetize content on TikTok. This of course falls under the larger territory on the digital and creative economy.

Besides regulating the content on TikTok, perhaps government could advance the discussion with TikTok to explore the possibility of young Kenyans benefiting from TikTok’s Creator Fund that gives content creators an opportunity to earn from the platform.

Currently, TikTok creator fund is available in European markets such as Germany, UK, Italy, France and Spain. Maybe this could be a chance to explore a similar pilot project in Africa with Kenya as a first beneficiary, owing to the nearly-ubiquitous nature of the platform in the country.

Several things work well for Kenya, making it a prime candidate for such an experiment. First, Kenya is a globally recognised innovation hub with a history of successful startups.

Second, Kenya has a well-educated, youthful population eager to adopt and embrace new technologies. Third, Kenya’s fast and affordable internet – including public wi-fi- hotspots- would ensure access to the platform. The most important piece of this puzzle would then be political will to ensure that TikTok is not only an entertainment platform for Kenyans, but a significant employment platform.



