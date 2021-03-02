Njeri Rugene: Thumbs-up to Narok as county leaders protect girls from vices

International Women’s Day

This year’s International Women’s Day, to be observed on Monday, comes at a precarious time when the shadow of Covid-19 still hovers over us.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

In four days, the world will focus its attention on the women as the international community seeks to stand together and, with one voice, celebrate the progress and achievements of the female gender.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: For cheap power, change model

  2. Njeri Rugene: Thumbs-up to Narok as county leaders protect girls from vices

  3. Macharia Gaitho: Ruto shouldn’t sit on BBI fence

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Folly of using loans for bribery

  5. Sam Wambugu: Social media injecting doubt about vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.