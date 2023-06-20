Thugge fits snugly in CBK seat

Is it just a mere coincidence that the new Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Dr Kamau Thugge and his predecessor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, are both former employees of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

Indeed, it is telling those other top candidates for the job who lost out to Dr Thugge in the race, Nancy Asiko Onyango, sits in IMF’s top management in Washington as internal audit director.

Earlier, there had been speculation that another Kenyan top IMF staffer, the director of its Secretary Department, Dr Cede Ogada, had also thrown his hat in the ring for the top job. Although that candidacy did not come to pass, the speculation served to demonstrate just how much the perception that the IMF is our first port of call when searching for a CBK governor has become entrenched.

Dr Thugge worked at the IMF for 10 years, from 1985-2005 mainly in the area of designing stand-by agreements. He participated in and led several IMF missions and was involved in designing the Highly Indebted Poor Countries Initiative (HICP). His links and intimate understanding of the workings of the fund clearly played a big factor in the decision to choose him as governor.

We must not forget that we are at a very critical stage in terms of our relations with the IMF. Our public finances are in a parlous state, characterised by declining revenues, a ballooning wage bill and unsustainable debt service costs.

Hit by pressures

Access to international capital markets is constrained while the domestic market for government securities has lately been hit by pressures, which have forced the state to start accepting bids at unprecedentedly high-interest rates. In the circumstances, we have to rely on the IMF to bail us out from a Ghana-style sovereign debt default.

The IMF has especially become important in our lives because we have been on a $2.8 billion 38-month programme since April 2021 that was supposed to expire in June 2024 but has only recently been extended by 10 months to April 2025. The programme has been enhanced by $450 million. Another $450 million has been extended to us under a new so-called Resilience and Sustainability Facility. In total, the fund’s exposure to Kenya under these two programs amounts to $ 3.2 billion.

However, the reason the IMF has become even more important in our lives is not just the money; the key thing for us is access to international capital markets. With the macroeconomic environment looking bleaker by the day, characterised by unsustainable deficits, a currency on a free-fall and unsustainable interest rates on government paper, we just can’t afford to keep away from the IMF.

Dr Thugge possesses the credentials and experience to lead us through negotiations with the fund. He has an added advantage in that, unlike his predecessor, he has knowledge and first-hand experience in both the fiscal and monetary side of economic policy-making.

At the National Treasury, he worked for 12 years, holding several positions--including Director, Fiscal and Monetary Affairs; Economic Secretary; and, finally, Principal Secretary of Finance.

And as Principal Secretary for Finance, he participated and was a member of the boards of several institutions in the economic policy area. They included that of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank, the predecessor of the Monetary Policy Advisory Committee. He for many years sat on the boards of the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Capital Markets Authority.

The job of the CBK governor requires more than just technical competence. You have to have the political mettle to tame and restrain politicians from abusing the facilities at the Central Bank, especially the overdraft credit limit.

The law says the overdraft must not exceed five per cent of the gross recurrent revenues of the government as shown in the appropriation accounts for the latest year for which these accounts have been audited. Notably, this law is honoured more in the breach than in practice.

Floating a dollar bond

During his vetting, Dr Thugge also suggested floating a Kenyan dollar-denominated bond as a means of dealing with the crippling dollar liquidity problems that we have been facing. Dr Njoroge soon afterwards publicly declared the idea as unworkable.

However, when the current instability in our domestic markets--including negative sentiments by rating agencies--starts changing, Dr Thugge’s proposal will be worth pursuing. What will be critical is to make sure that such a bond targets mainly non-residents and the Kenyan diaspora.