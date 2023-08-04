Those asking for top brains in Cabinet should wait for 2027 to elect new leaders

The hustler nation presents its compliments to all Cabinets Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) of the Republic of Kenya, and has the honour to inform them not to be downhearted by the stinging remarks made by the president this week about their incompetence to run the affairs of their respective ministerial dockets.

While we empathise with the president for suffering the consequences of his own choices, we wish to remind him that, ten months ago, when hustlers went to the polls to get rid of children of dynasties who did not believe in God, we wanted the lot to be replaced by Mama Mboga and Boda Boda riders who knew how to recite Bible verses and speak in tongues, regardless of whether the only place they ever saw a blackboard was during their visit at a carpentry workshop to go collect sawdust for their chicken coop.

Indeed, when the Kenya Kwanza manifesto was launched in yellow pomp and green colour months before the polls, the president made us believe that 2022 was the year all hustlers would step out of the shadows into the light and those who had never imagined they would ever be in charge of any government, to brace themselves for the first bottom-up administration in the history of independent Kenya.

To this end, the hustler nation wishes to appreciate the president’s faithfulness in appointing those at the bottom of the policy formulation pyramid to his Cabinet and other critical decision-making organs of the State. Those who want top brains should wait for 2027 so that we can beat them again with the system and the deep state.

As such, we wish to reassure members of the cabinet that they should not accept to be told they aren’t good enough when all hustlers in Kenya know they were hired for reasons not related to academic merit or policy competence; and we love them just the way they are.

The hustler nation, therefore, fails to understand why the president would feel the pressure to demand policy knowledge and technocratic experience from his CSs when all we expect is for them to keep tagging at presidential functions to remind Raila Odinga that we will not slice for him half of our loaf which we baked last year under difficult circumstances.

This is free advice to whomever is pressurising our president to force members of the cabinet to go on television to speak policy jargon as proof that they merit the jobs they’re holding – we’d love to inform you that hustlers do not watch TV as we’re busy in our farms spraying subsidised fertilizers and taking filtered photos for our fans on Instagram.

In any case, when the Kenya Kwanza coalition fashioned their 2022 campaign on replacing children of dynasty with that of street hustlers, the bar on leadership was lowered to the knees, and anyone with the ability to breathe was qualified to sit in cabinet.

The president, therefore, shouldn’t have nightmares worrying about his cabinet’s lack of comprehension skills when hustlers out here are happy with his choices, because if we aren’t we wouldn’t be out here busy organising thanksgiving prayers for our sons and daughters returning home with the flag.

Hustlers are also worried at what became of State House intercessors who were supposed to offer round-the-clock Bible interpretation and spiritual advice.

For them to allow the president to question the lack of quality in his cabinet yet we all know that leaders are chosen by God; is to admit that our State House intercessors have joined our competitors who do not believe in God. They have to be summoned to explain some things in diagrams.

If the president intends to throw our cabinet hustlers under the bus for lacking the knowledge they were hired without, then it’s only fair he admits liability for his error of judgement and apologise to hustlers for lying to them that they don’t need to be a child of somebody to be appointed to the cabinet.

And to the members of the cabinet still having heartburn from the president’s stinging wrath, we understand this week has not been the most fulfilling in your new career and the devil might advise you against continuing serving the hustler nation for the sake of forestalling another public humiliation from your boss.

While we may not be worthy of telling you what decision you need to make, we wish to persuade you not to listen to that inner voice urging you to resign for the sake of your mental health, because many have been misled by their inner voices to quit highflying jobs and are now with us on the streets hawking their CVs on foot while cursing the MPs who voted for the Finance Act 2023.

But if you don’t consider our unsolicited advice worthy of meaningful consideration, at least take the wise counsel of Kenya’s number one boyband, Sauti Sol, who famously advised that it’s much more fulfilling to cry inside a Range Rover (driving on the wrong side of the road while flapping our flag) than laugh atop a rickety Boda Boda bike bouncing on potholes while evading traffic police due to the high cost of living.

As a loyal employee who seeks to please the boss, always remember that you neither hired yourself into the cabinet nor came up with the marking scheme for your vetting.

If the president went to the market to buy damaged goods and is now having buyer’s remorse long after the fact, the only favour you can do to him as the CS is to produce the receipt written in fine print that goods once sold can never be reaccepted.

If you know you were hired to be a flower girl or page boys to sprinkle flowers and smile at the cameras, do not let anyone change your job description midway without your consent.

There is a reason why hustlers kicked out children of the dynasty for treating civil servants like stepchildren, and we will not allow the same attitude to be manifested in our beloved hustler government.

For as long as Cabinet Secretaries keep warning Raila Odinga that there will be no handshake, there is no reason any right-thinking Kenyan should accuse them of incompetence.