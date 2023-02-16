This is no time for duels, bickers

It’s time to settle. Over the past week, four things—the weather, an interview on Citizen TV by Council of Economic Advisors chairman David Ndii, an expose on the possible hacking by Mossad-type Israelis of the last election and being trolled on social media by a bunch of politicians—have convinced me that, at the moment, the benefits of some kind of political stability outweigh those of continuing contestation and conflict.

There is no doubt in my mind at all that neither the geniuses in Kenya Kwanza nor the popes of the Opposition, on their own, can solve the monumental risks we face.

Politics—and government thereof—is a negotiated settlement. Kenya needs to get to a point, and quickly, where it is prepared to make do with the President it has, the government it has and the opposition it has—at least for the moment.

What stands in the way of that is, of course, the insufferable cockiness and thirst for score-settling in Kenya Kwanza and the endless self-righteousness and perennial victimhood of the Opposition.

Politics consists of decision-making intended to benefit the actor in the (immediate) transactions and negotiations for power; leadership is the sum of decisions and actions to secure the (long-term) national interest. We have politicians and almost no leaders, yet it is the leadership we need.

Trigger number one for my panic is the weather. The country is dry; even places like Kisii, which have rains every afternoon, are sometimes going for as long as a week without any. We do not have the foreign currency to import food; if you don’t have food, you need to have the money to buy it.

But we are in a situation where importers are going to the black market in a desperate attempt to mop up dollars to buy enough inputs to keep their operations going.

Food exports

Should the rains fail, some of our neighbours will ban food exports to Kenya to feed their own people and give us a bloody nose.

And since we can’t afford food, though we will pretend that we can, we would have to be fed on alms like emaciated little bulls on a feeding lot making do with garbage corn that other countries use for making diesel. Pressure on our meagre dollar resources will batter the shilling and the Chinese debts will continue to balloon.

Turned the corner

I watched Dr Ndii on Citizen—not on TV but in the peculiar manner in which I consume my media these days, small fragments on social media that I seek out for stories that catch my attention.

I do hope that he is as brilliant an economic strategist as he is an interlocutor. And while he was confident that we have turned the corner, the rest of us can see what kind of operation they have running and we do not necessarily share his confidence.

Many of us who have children in school and many mouths to feed don’t want to wear $86,000 watches like some stuff we’ve been seeing in the media. We merely want a stable economy so that we can afford food and school fees. My own sense is that the last time we had this kind of economy, Daniel was calling the shots.

Then there is the story of Tal Hanan and his “Team Jorge”, who were reported in the Guardian and the Israeli Haaretz of having hacked messaging accounts of David Chirchir and Dennis Itumbi, among other aides of then-presidential candidate William Ruto, and are now generally accused of having attempted to steal the election.

This is an investigation by reporters from 30 media organisations; in better times, some of our local colleagues would have been on it. If this does not shake you, then you are a stronger man than me.

I don’t know but I doubt that Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign had the organisational competence, or the money, to hire Israeli hackers to rig the election.

And I’m pretty confident that Kenya Kwanza, despite the chest-thumping, does not have the capacity to plant a false story in 30 of the best investigative outlets in the world.

I will not speculate about what went on or is going on. But I get the feeling that we as a country are like a couple who are arguing in the middle of the night with the door of their home wide open.

It is not easy for an African country to be economically and, in terms of security, independent. There is so much we don’t know but we stand a much better chance of we had the sense not to bicker all the time.

Lastly, this week I got trolled badly on social media by some politicians. It is very difficult to have a reasoned discussion in this country. We don’t argue to exchange information, or points of view or to persuade. We have no intellectual honesty or depth; there is no two-sidesm or three-sidesm. The intention of many Kenyans when they argue is to destroy the other person, damage their reputation, and break their spirit. We are tailor-made for polarization and conflict.