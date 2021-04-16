This holy month, let’s fast and pray for our country

Ramadhan

Muslims conduct Dhuhr Prayers at Serani Sports Ground Mosque in Mombasa on April 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group.

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

We may not afford a graphics team to put our faces alongside our goodwill messages, but we join our Muslim brothers and sisters in marking the Holy month of Ramadhan. All Kenyans need to fast and pray for this country, which we dearly love but whose leaders keep treating us like Covid-19.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.