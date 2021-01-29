In run up to Third Republic can we escape the spectre of history?

The traumatic dissonance that perennially paralyses Kenya can be traced to our defining struggle over the meaning and purpose of uhuru. Many Kenyans, flush with victory over colonialism and riding the irrepressible momentum of the freedom struggle, expected the birth of the republic to mark a proper beginning of the intentional creation of a truly equal, people-centred, democratic sovereign.

However, already aware of the severe resource limitations of the new republic, and unwilling to share fairly, other Kenyans had begun mobilising to create artificial abundance by restricting access to the bounty of our land to only a small circle of like-minded people.

Thus, within the cohort of freshly minted citizens of a newborn republic, starkly opposed political impulses raged, impelling their respective interests along a collision course. The conflict was never officially acknowledged in explicit terms.

Political rhetoric wilfully mislabelled it, and public discourse was determinedly evasive or obsessively euphemistic. Nonetheless, the battle for the very soul of our republic churned most infernally, consuming women, men, careers, fortunes and hope in its path.

The false testimony of the time attributed this bilious angst to neocolonialism, foreign interference, communism and radical ideology. Occasionally, accounts slipped closer to the truth, when expressions like greed, betrayal, corruption, exclusion and tribalism surfaced.

On the one hand Kenyans expected their leaders, in driving the freedom struggle, to entrench democracy, equality, rule of law, human rights, merit and integrity and ensure that everybody had a fair chance to achieve their aspirations.

Founding ideals

On the other hand, certain leaders had resolved to devise mechanisms of monopolising access to public resources — starting with land — by rigging state power and fashioning public institutions into instruments of private accumulation.

In any event, by neglecting to live true to the republic’s founding ideals, we stumbled into a twilight of perpetual conflict. Thus, we frittered away multiple opportunities to stay on a trajectory that would have secured prosperity and high levels of socioeconomic development, as other nations did.

We also lost many lives to direct as well as indirect harm arising from official negligence, incompetence and toxic policies. We have chronicled these misadventures in many official documents, including reports of commissions of inquiry, judicial proceedings, parliamentary records and historical accounts.

Our nation is deeply scarred and profoundly traumatised by violent terrors, fiery collisions and explosive conflicts spawned by Kenya’s founding sins.

That is why in 2010 we collectively heaved and lifted the country back to its tracks, spurred by the urgency of reclaiming the promise of uhuru, atoning for our sins of commission and omission, and making up for wasted decades.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 renewed our commitment to the founding ideals of our republic, restored our freedom to aspire and dream, and affirmed the assurance that we are all equally entitled to the goods of our dispensation.

Alas, history haunts us yet again! The new republic promised in this brave new charter has been thwarted, once more, in letter and spirit. Justice languishes while past transgressions remain unrevisited.

Affirmative action

Equity knocks in vain as the door of affirmative action is welded shut. Human rights and freedoms shimmer like a mirage in desolate Chalbi.

The rule of law sheds its concrete reality and becomes a spectral fiction as executive impunity overwhelms judicial admonition. Progressively designed institutions reel under the vicious assault of reactionary resolve.

Just as at independence, the promise of our republic is at hand, yet unattainable once again. The key assurance, that we are to live and thrive in a society founded on egalitarian and democratic values, including open competition and merit, is abandoned. In its place, a compact between oligarchs is to become the new basis of state authority.

Just like the first time, the ensuing disagreement is being misprofiled as dissenters of the status quo are accused of waging a class war while equality, democracy and justice are implicitly demonised as existential threats.

Conflict of interest is inevitable between citizens seeking to compete for opportunity on the basis of merit on the one hand, and plutocrats commandeering state power to secure privilege with impunity, on the other.

The latter deceitfully call this conflict a war of rich versus poor, pointedly insinuating all sorts of sinister imputations.

The interests, strategies and attitudes of the oligarchy, which derailed the people’s freedom project by cannibalising the independence constitution, are in display today as the heirs of ancient impunity shoehorn the 2010 Constitution to the chopping block. They succeeded the first time, to our great anguish. Can we save ourselves now?

Mr Ng’eno is an advocate of the High Court and a former State House speechwriter; @EricNgeno