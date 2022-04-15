They want me to trade in my blue cap for red

One of my all-time favorite movies, The Hunt for Red October, contains a damning line for those in my line of work. “I’m a politician, which means I am a liar and a cheat”, says the national security adviser. “When I am not kissing babies, I’m busy stealing their lollipop”.

The movie is about a crew of Russian naval officers who are trying to defect to the US with their ultra-modern, super silent, undetectable, ballistic missile submarine. The national security adviser says this as he sends the hero, Jack Ryan, to the aid of the crew.

As you might guess, as a politician, I don’t like the line. First, because I practice clean politics, with an open heart and mind. I strongly believe that leaders should say what they mean, mean what they say, and keep their promises. But by God, some of the intrigues of this electoral season make the line from the movie pale in comparison.

First, there has been a mad scramble for aspirants. And parties are using some of the most unorthodox means to persuade, cajole or otherwise attract good aspirants. There is a fair amount of guess where I am headed. I have been the subject of the most constant push from one of our coalition partners to trade in my blue cap for a red one. Senior civil servants as well as other politicians were detailed for the hunt.

Second, many aspirants have been trying desperately to figure out the political wave. That is why they often say they are listening to the ground. Leaders are expected to lead, not wait for the citizens who elected them to provide the direction. For many politicians, it is a game of personal survival at any cost. And because our parties are not ideological, most feel nothing when jumping from one party to the next.

Lack of political ideology

It is that lack of political ideology that makes our choices difficult. Citizens cannot tell with certainty what policies the parties and the politicians in them will adhere to. We cannot tell where they stand on key issues such as social protection, health insurance and support for small businesses. We cannot tell what is their view of how to create jobs. It forces us to rely on the character of the top leadership, based on our historical knowledge of them.

The lack of ideology also means governing is more difficult. A leader, whether at county or national level does not work alone. She leads a team who will sit on top of a rather large and slow bureaucracy. That leadership team will not be driven by ideology.

Rather, they will take cue from the top on everything. It may lead to a laisse fare approach to policy. It means the leader will have to do more to create mission clarity. Those in opposition similarly suffer the same malaise and will criticise or support policy positions based on the political dictates of the day.

Plenty of effort has gone into making coalitions in the current electoral cycle. But on this, there can be no doubt, coalitions are the future of Kenyan politics. Politics is not all dreary and pessimistic. There was a moment of humour in Laikipia this week when a video went viral. Most forwarded and shared it accompanied by emojis.

In it, a woman says she is speaking on behalf commercial sex workers. In considering the upcoming election for governor, she says, they will not support me because I’m not their customer. One of my opponents will also not get support because he partakes of their services but does not pay. Makes you wonder about the aspirant who has their support.