There’s hope for good journalism

Managing a successful business in these days of change and challenge requires taking our eyes off the spreadsheet, for once, and looking beyond momentary profit and at the broader context of politics, the society that supports business and doing good.

I’m irked by the emerging practice among businesses to spend nearly their entire advertising budgets on YouTube, Facebook and other social media.

I will be among the first to admit that, as measured by clicks, you get a big bang for your buck.

This is where taking eyes off the spreadsheet comes in.

A dead animal, as we say in my village, fertilises where it has fallen.

A company is supported by the society in which it operates.

It benefits itself when it enriches and creates wealth in that society.

A company that exports its budgets really needs to have its values, and probably its head, examined.

Good, solid companies and organisations often find themselves under attack by unfair competitors or regulators.

When that happens, the first point of call is the media.

Those organisations need to make their case to the public or regulator and correct the record for the protection of their brands and reputation.

Increasingly these days, media companies have discovered that it is also their job to listen to the vision of other businesses and organisations and help them to realise it; the job of media is not just to report scandals but also to support and develop business.

Does any organisation facing an attack on its brands or unfairness in the market call Facebook?

New opportunities, risks

I want to argue that you have a major interest in nurturing and supporting local and national media.

A new regime brings with it new opportunities and new risks.

As Kenyans welcome a new dispensation, I think it’s important to realise for those of us who work in the media that it’s not going to be business as usual.

Already, we have lost the bulk of government advertising.

Public sector advertising is no longer tied only to reach and impact; in my perception, it’s used many times as punishment against those who criticise or expose wrongdoing.

Thus, doing your job right is a bigger risk than ever.

It’s a bitter pill but the loss of public sector advertising could, in the long term, turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

In such circumstances, advertising from private entities becomes crucial, though not existentially so, for the survival of media businesses not just in Kenya but the world over.

The entire fulcrum turns on innovation, perfecting new ways of serving the needs not just of audiences but also of the business.

A few years ago, few newsrooms would allow advertising staff anywhere near their hallowed space.

Today, few are the journalists who don’t recognise advertisers as an important part of the way journalism is funded.

Journalism must give satisfaction. First, it must serve the purposes of its audience by representing its interests and providing it with information that is accurate and usable.

Secondly, it must give satisfaction to partnering organisations in the manner that I have explained.

But the common denominator and the determinant of survival for media everywhere in a digital world is the singular capacity to produce content that is so compelling and provided in a fashion that is so convenient that the consumer is willing to pay for the experience.

This is the Holy Grail, our get-out-of-the-grave card, our great hope. Many things go into this happy mix.

First is fine journalism. It’s not enough to provide good, factual, interesting, fair and balanced content.

The content must be right and the service just so for the individual consumer.

The challenge of personalisation is answered partly by technology and mainly by being faithful to the data, which reveals consumer psychology.

Second is the technology, which allows the journalist to reach the consumer when, where and how the latter wants to be reached.

Part of the reason you like some services is not just because they are easy to access; it’s because the machine reads your mind (by looking at what you like) and anticipates your needs.

Third is the single-minded commitment to serve the consumer across the production line.

So there is hope for honest, credible and professional journalism even in the toughest of times.

* * *

As a schoolboy in the late 1980s, I remember what a profound impact Queen Elizabeth’s explanation of democracy, delivered in a speech, had on me.

I can’t quite remember whether she was responding to the fall of the Berlin Wall or what it was.

She said that democracy does not live in institutions or buildings; it lives in the hearts of ordinary men and women, in their determination to do the right thing.

Until then, I had associated democracy with Parliaments and grand buildings and dictatorship with police and handcuffs and other instruments of suppression.

In those days, we got a lot of our news from the BBC because the government of then President Daniel arap Moi did not always allow free reporting.