There can be no health without mental health

suicide

In just three months, nearly 500 Kenyans have died by suicide.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Experts have attributed this spike in suicide cases to the challenges occasioned by Covid-19.
  • The responsibility of dealing with the mental health crisis in the country lies squarely with the government.

Latest statistics from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) show 483 Kenyans died by suicide between the months of April and June. Central region was leading at 181 cases, followed by Rift Valley with 68 cases.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.