There can be no health without mental health

Latest statistics from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) show 483 Kenyans died by suicide between the months of April and June. Central region was leading at 181 cases, followed by Rift Valley with 68 cases.

The county with the highest suicide incidence was Kiambu with 109 cases. The youngest person to have died of suicide in those three months was nine years old and the oldest was 76 years old. If we ever needed proof that this country is staring at a mental-health crisis, then this should be it.

In just three months, nearly 500 Kenyans have died by suicide and would possibly have been rescued had they been in a position to receive the help they needed.

Experts have attributed this spike in suicide cases to the challenges occasioned by Covid-19. People are losing their jobs at worrying rates, businesses are collapsing, contracts are drying up and Kenyans as slowly running out of means to feed their families.

These economic pressures are impacting relationships and marriages, resulting in domestic violence and increasing murder-suicide cases.

Mental health crisis in Kenya

With Covid-19 cases on the rise both locally and globally, the mental health crisis in Kenya is expected to worsen. We, therefore, need to treat mental health with the seriousness it deserves.

The responsibility of dealing with the mental health crisis in the country – other than our own individual initiatives to encourage family and friends to seek help – lies squarely with the government.

First, a majority of Kenyans require financial cushioning from the raging pandemic that only the government can provide. That is on the short-term basis.

In the long term, government will need to invest a lot more in ensuring Kenyans can access the help they need, including access to medical facilities and professionals at affordable fees.

A good number of Kenyans battling mental health issues have taken the step to see a professional, but only those can afford the high fees.

Stigma around mental health

We need to ensure that psychiatric help is available to everyone regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Second, government must invest heavily in mental health research to not only provide insights and tease out nuances on the root causes of these suicide cases, but also to inform policy going forward. The quarterly numbers are good to know, but we need in-depth research to better understand how we can all help.

Third, and most important, we really must deal with the stigma around mental health. Government and other institutions such as media have the perfect opportunity to use their knowledge, reach and influence to debunk myths, misinformation and half-truths about mental health.

The government must make it clear that there is no shame in mental health and we must make it acceptable as a society to openly discuss mental health and support those who need help. If we successfully debunked HIV/Aids and more recently Covid-19, we can do the same with mental health.

There is no health without mental health.