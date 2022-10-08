Theocratic tendencies, of whatever shade, have no place in Kenya

Theocracies are not pleasant entities to live in. Those who claim to rule in the name of God are a breed you should be very, very wary of.

The dogmatism they bring to statecraft is highly dangerous. People who believe they are governing on God's behalf are by definition intolerant, particularly towards those who don't share their convictions.

They don't feel the need to be accountable to anybody. Why should they, when they already imagine they enjoy the Almighty's divine trust?

There are six states that are classified as theocracies today.

Five — Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Mauritania — are Muslim (though it must be stressed these are outliers among the great majority of Muslim countries and communities that are pluralist, moderate and accommodative).

The other theocracy is Christian (Vatican City). The Muslim theocracies base their constitutions and laws strictly on Koranic tenets and Sharia law, whereas the Vatican is governed by Canon Law derived from the teachings of the Catholic Church.

They all are among the most stifling and undemocratic places on earth, and in the case of Afghanistan and Yemen, also among the most violent.

The 21st-century governance of the Muslim theocracies is rooted in the 7th-century teachings. Curiously, these theocratic states heartily loathe one another.

Shia Iran is an interesting case. Across the world, it is regarded as the definitive Islamic theocracy.

Democracy of a kind does thrive in that country. There is genuine freedom of choice in electing local officials, MPs and even the president.

But look closer, you'll see something else. The president is just an over-glorified administrator.

Supreme power rests with a religious personage known as the Supreme Leader, or Guardian Jurist. He can bar presidential candidates he considers unsuitable.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was the first Supreme Leader who established the Islamic Republic of Iran after the 1979 revolution.

It was Khomeini who issued a 'fatwa' against Indian writer Salman Rushdie for his novel The Satanic Verses.

His successor, Ayatollah Khamenei, once walked out with his delegation from a State dinner in Zimbabwe because the hosts allowed women in. The Supreme Leader's legitimacy is deemed to come from God.

What is happening currently in Iran is symptomatic of the problems facing theocratic governments.

People in cities and universities across Iran have been in an uprising after a woman was arrested and died in police custody for not wearing the hijab.

Until recently, Saudi Arabian women risked imprisonment for driving a car or appearing in public without a male “guardian”.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban forbid women from seeking employment. They can also get caned for looking at a male stranger in the eye.

Afghanistan is a hellhole which has been at war for as long as anybody can remember. Yemen is no better. What about Mauritania, the only puritanical Islamic state remaining in Africa?

It's listed by the UN as the only country in the world where slavery is alive and well. (Haratine Africans still routinely get enslaved by their Arabic-speaking compatriots). Surely can God possibly be having a hand in this slavery enterprise?

Ah, there's the matter of the Vatican, the most famous Christian theocracy. Like all theocracies, the Vatican spreads some peculiar beliefs, such as the Pope being infallible.

Alas, the record of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests in modern times is the most atrocious of any institution in the entire world.

When Christian evangelical preachers strut around our State House claiming to exorcise “demons” that were resident there, they are playing silly games we should not entertain.

Are they claiming co-residency, even ownership, of the place? These are the modern-day Pharisees. Hypocrites.

They tend to be quite unkind to other faiths too — like Islam. Many are charlatans who prey on people's money and emotions.

There's nothing holy about them. They worship only money. Their theology is random and improvised to suit their business needs, unlike the Catholic Church's which is uniform and highly institutionalised.

These guys must be reminded repeatedly and forcefully that Kenya is a secular state where nobody has a monopoly on God.

According to a recent Nation report, there was a pre-election MoU agreed with Kenya Kwanza where the evangelical pastors demanded budgetary allocations for themselves, allocation of land to their churches, appointments to commissions, state corporations, embassies and Cabinet, zero-rated government funding to a clergy's Sacco, and also tax exemptions for items and services they import.

Mmm...Praise the Lord and pass the loot! Rwanda's Paul Kagame did a marvellous thing to crack down on these conmen in 2018.

The preamble in our Constitution about God does not mean we ceased being secular. Not at all. Just as the official US motto — “In God We Trust” — does not make the US anything else but secular.

The US constitution is quite specific that no official religion is to be established in the republic, though the shrillness of the Christian fundamentalists there can make an outsider think otherwise.

State religions are government-sanctioned (as in England vis-a-vis the Church of England) but the state does not need to be under the control of the religion (as it must in a theocracy) nor is the state-sanctioned religion necessarily under the state. US law prohibits all such entanglements.

***

Let me remind the excitable Muhoozi Kainerugaba of a few facts. Remember the military standoff at Busia border town in 1987? Who blinked?

And in 1999 in Kisangani with Rwandan forces, who got a bloody nose? Lest he forgets, Idi Amin was overthrown by Tanzania's army, not some ragtag guerrillas who later couldn't manage to capture a bandit called Joseph Kony.