The youth need support, not social ridicule 

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Kenyan youth. Between senseless killings and a tough economic environment, there is often very little to smile about these days for the average Kenyan youth.

In spite of the gloomy times, this week I stumbled on an inspiring story of a young Kenyan who recently beat all odds to become an advocate.

Going by the name ‘Mutua Mugambi M’imaana’ on Twitter, the young man announced via Twitter that he had passed his Bar exams and ‘bagged the 9Ps’.

“Your taxi driver is going to be an advocate,” he said.

Mutua has previously documented his journey on Twitter, specifically on June 29 when he posted; “Here is one story that I will definitely tell to my children” (sic) “…how I paid my school fees by working as a taxi driver. Now that it is all done, I can only look back and smile. I have done over 90,000kms on this little beast”.

Accompanying the tweet is a photograph of himself next to the little beast – the taxi he has been driving for the past couple years to raise school fees.

What a story!

It is easy to underestimate Kenyan youth, downplay their potential and assume the worst regarding them. The national attitude towards young people, at least going by recent horrific atrocities, has been that Kenyan youth are a rowdy bunch in need of controlling by force especially if they are dressed in a certain way or wear their hair in a particular way.

Affinity for digital media

It is easy to dismiss them just by one look at their sagging trousers, their affinity for digital media and their happy-go-lucky approach to life. I think Kenyan youth are the most misunderstood demographic in this country. Nobody really knows what they want and few – especially those in power – bother to take time to understand young people.

However, it is inspirational stories such as Mutua’s journey that tell the real story. Kenyan youth are ambitious, resilient and ready to put in the hard work if given the opportunity and support they need. Our default assumption that Kenyan youth are evil and the subsequent criminalisation is a fundamental flaw that our society needs to address.

While there are bad apples among them, a majority of Kenyan youth are diligent and genuinely good folks who mean well. They are running successful small ‘hustles’ to see themselves through school and pay school fees for younger siblings.

They are innovating in business and technology like 28-year-old Anthony Muthungu from Kirinyaga County who is manufacturing mobile charging and USB cables. They are manufacturing leather bags and shoes to supply both local and international markets. They are in Gikomba, Toi Market and Muthurwa putting in an honest day’s work selling second-hand clothes and shoes. They are scrapping together their little savings to import clothes and handbags from China to sell at a profit to raise money for university.

That is the true face of Kenyan youth and they need our support not suppression.