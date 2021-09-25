The Utu economic model will stress equitable development

Janet Kwamboka works at Kamukunji Jua Kali Market along Landhies Road in Nairobi

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

In the Sunday Nation of September 12, 2021, I began to unveil the Utu economic model. First I described the dualistic nature of Kenya’s top- ‘tenderpreneural’-led trickle-down economy, which creates a minority ‘haves’ and majority ‘have-nots’.

