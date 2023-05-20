The trump menace, again 

On January 6, 2021, I watched in horror as racist, savagely violent white mobs surged on the United States Capitol to carry out a coup against American democracy.

Throughout that electoral cycle – and at virtually every instance since Donald J. Trump was elected president in 2016 – he had singlehandedly transformed the substance and tone of American politics.

President Trump had abandoned almost all the attractive values that had made America, in spite of a very dark history, an example to the world. I was shocked to see and hear things that I thought no modern American president would utter, or do, in public. Mr Trump was a monster. Now that monster could be elected president again in 2024.

All I can say at this moment is – God forbid! Mr Trump has a Mackenzie-like hold on the rabid racist base of the Republican Party. This Shakahola American phenomenon is concentrated in the American South and parts of the Midwest among an angry white population that still believes the American Civil War was virtuous.

Since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, American democracy had become increasingly – albeit haltingly – inclusive. That was until the presidency of Barack Obama awakened the demons of White Supremacy in large segments of white America’s zeitgeist. Many white people couldn’t believe a black man, his spouse and his children were residents at the White (emphasise “White”) House. They vowed to “take back their” America.

Mr Trump became the symbol – the saint – of this movement back to the enslavement of people of African descent. Hispanics were demonised as rapists and murderers who should be expelled from the United States. Asians were looked upon with disdain. In other words, Mr Trump’s script of a perfect America wasn’t too far away from the Nazi ideal where the master white race would have dominion over not only America but the globe.

Mr Trump made no secret of these racist views and voiced them every chance he got. To him, only immigrants from countries such as Norway and Sweden would be welcome to America. He called African countries and Haiti “s**tholes” whose peoples would be locked out of America.

But that wasn’t all. Mr Trump attacked and attempted to cannibalise every pillar and value of American democracy. He took an axe to equal protection and anti-discrimination tenets of democracy. He called women bitches and whores, and bragged about grabbing them by their private parts.

Affirmative action

He sought to reverse affirmative action programmes and the right of a woman to choose. He openly protected Big Business and its despoliation of the environment. He took America out of key global institutions and reversed longstanding American policies on human rights, climate science and democracy. He embraced and gave comfort and succour to the most brutal dictators and anti-democrats around the planet. In a word, America became the leader of the thug club.

Next year, America will hold a presidential election. Right now, at this moment, Mr Trump holds a commanding lead against all his likely challengers in the Republican Party primaries. If the primaries were held today, Mr Trump would win it in a laughter. His closest Republican opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, trails him by many miles.

Recently, CNN hosted a town hall with Mr Trump. Many Americans were appalled that CNN would give vent to views by a man who tried to overthrow the government of the United States and has remained unapologetic about it. CNN’s Anderson Cooper defended the network, arguing that Mr Trump is the frontrunner and can’t be ignored. Methinks CNN prostituted itself to chase after ratings.

There is concern, and panic, among some in the Democratic Party, that Mr Trump could earn a rematch with President Joe Biden. Mr Biden has acquitted himself admirably after he beat Mr Trump in 2020. He successfully navigated America out of Covid-19.

He has conquered the beast of inflation, and the American economy is largely back, even as others around the globe spiral out of control. Many Democrats feel that Mr Biden is beatable, in spite of his good performance. Many cite his advanced age, which may exacerbate his proclivity for devastating gaffes and memory lapses. Other Democrats think Mr Trump could be the perfect foil for Mr Biden because of his putrid legacy, open racism and general odiousness.

I wouldn’t argue that Mr Trump couldn’t be elected again. He could, and may. In my view, that would be an Armageddon scenario for America and the world. Just when the world is starting to heal, Mr Trump would reopen every nasty wound.

The world – and American democracy – is so fragile today that I don’t think it could withstand another Hitler-like moment. I hope I am wrong. Under Mr Trump, we saw the resilience of American democratic institutions, even at the state level. Other countries would’ve collapsed. But if Mr Trump survives his current legal woes and runs, we are in for a rough election season, if not beyond.