The ‘sweat shop’ delicate balance

In March, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that Meta, which owns social media giants Facebook and Instagram, were the true employers of the thousands of content moderators hired by Nairobi-based business process outsourcing (BPO) companies registered locally as export processing zones (EPZ).

The content moderators trawl Facebook to filter out violence, hate speech and other improper and unsuitable content. Since the law and the sub judice rule restricts commentary on the substance of issues being canvassed before court, I will stick to the broader economic implications of the ruling.

Depending on what judges conclude, the implication of the ruling is that Facebook can be sued in Kenya over workplace disputes even though moderators are, in reality, employees of the EPZ companies and, therefore, third parties in so far as the Big Tech company is concerned.

Legal minds have been left scratching their heads about the ruling’s implications on dealings and relationships between employers, service providers and third parties.

Several questions arise: As an employer, can a worker in the employ of a service provider you have engaged for a specific purpose make claims on you or sue you over a workplace dispute? For instance, if you hire a security company to provide guards to you, is it fair to allow the watchmen to lodge suits over working conditions at your premises?

The final outcome of the case is being awaited with bated breath across corporate Kenya because the implications are much wider than the issues being canvassed in court.

The future growth of the BPO industry is at stake. So is Kenya’s reputation as an attractive BPO destination. Indeed, we have been promoting ourselves very aggressively for many of these Big Tech outsourcing work. Thousands of high school leavers are being trained to work not just as content moderators but also to perform tasks such as data annotation on behalf of researchers and developers in Silicon Valley.

And it is not for nothing that Big Tech regard the country as a very attractive BPO destination. The country is regarded as having a highly skilled and competitive source of labour, neutral English accent, location as a regional hub of finance and telecommunications, strong industry associations and a fairly appropriate legal framework.

Footloose players

We must remember that the competition with other major BPO vendor countries—South Africa, Egypt, India and Mauritius—is very stiff. Vendors of BPO businesses are footloose players with no loyalty to any destination. If they sense that the legal and political risk environment has become unpredictable, they will just keep away from here.

I read in a recent newspaper report that the social media giant TikTok has been forced to relook at a contract it was about to sign with a Luxembourg-based company that also uses outsourced moderators and has only recently established itself in Kenya. TikTok is reportedly concerned that it could be the next in line for possible litigation after Facebook.

I don’t hold brief for the BPO industry in Kenya. If the players are taking advantage of the unemployment situation by exploiting our youth—by paying them poorly and subjecting them to ‘sweat shop’ working conditions—then they must not be allowed to get away with it.

Indeed, Kenya has a comprehensive legal framework governing occupational safety, including a fully staffed occupational safety directorate under the Ministry of Labour. If business outsourcing companies are found to be breaking workplace laws and treating workers worse than those working for their counterparts in other jurisdictions, let us ask them to leave.

However, we must not fall into the trap of international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), think tanks and pressure groups that are hovering over Africa selling sweat shop zealotry in the name of holding to account Silicon Valley Big Techs that are doing business with BPO businesses in the continent.

It is an open secret that an influential international NGO is intimately involved in some of the high-profile workplace dispute cases that have lately been happening in Kenya. Such has been the influence of these pressure groups in Africa that questioning the sweat shop narrative is regarded as heresy.

We must always remember that the international pressure groups involved in the dispute between content moderators and BPO companies are just fixated with winning brownie points as the only people holding Silicon Valley Big Techs to account in Africa.

To the majority of the young people working in these places, however, what the elite NGOs from the West derisively describe as sweat shops, that job is a livelihood option. The alternative is working in shops, factories and warehouses, where the conditions are much worse.