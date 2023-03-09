The sickening story of Sarah on show for people to gaze at her big backside

The Saturday Nation front-page story, “Search for ‘perfect behind’ goes online ” (March 4, 2023), was illustrated with a picture of a woman with protruding buttocks. This upset Nyore Ley.

“Nation is a family paper that is read even by kindergarten kids (sic). But with such headlines, I believe it’s headed in the wrong direction,” said Mr Ley, apparently concerned about obscenity and taste.

Some readers may consider a front-page image of oversize female buttocks inappropriate for a national newspaper. They might also think it demeans women and perpetuates sexism. But the Nation story by Anita Chepkoech is not soft porn. It’s a hard look at how Kenyan women use harmful drugs, bought online, to increase the size of their buttocks.

Mr Ley’s criticism, however, is a good indicator of the role of the media in shaping behaviour and reinforcing norms. The media can glorify or disapprove of behaviour. Individuals are more likely to accept behaviour if it’s endorsed by the media. The media can legitimise what would otherwise be seen as obscene or in bad taste.

The NMG editorial policy is strict on obscenity and taste. Editors are required not to publish anything that is obscene, vulgar or offensive to public good taste—unless it’s essential for the newsworthiness of a story.

“A story, photograph or drawing/cartoon/graphic of questionable taste should have significant news value to justify its usage,” the policy states. “Generally, what is in good taste is to be determined by the prevailing social norms.”

There is plenty of evidence on the role of the media in reinforcing social norms and legitimising behaviour. Let’s stay with buttocks. There is the story of Sarah Baartman, a young South African endowed with a tremendous derrière. She came from a community in Eastern Cape known as the Khoikhoi but derisively called “the Hottentots” by white settlers.

Sarah was abducted in 1810 by a British military doctor, who smuggled her into England hoping to make a fortune by putting her big buttocks on show. On arrival, Sarah was put on display at Piccadilly Circus, London’s fashionable district, where she was marketed as a sexual freak.

Poke her with a stick

She was taken around to pubs, fairs, universities and private parties for people to gaze at her big buttocks and genitalia. Viewers paid two shillings apiece—a tidy sum then—to see her lascivious body. At an extra charge, they could also poke her with a stick or finger.

The fascination with Sarah’s body was fuelled by media reports, which glorified the shows through advertisements and descriptive write-ups. She was, as one writer said, a “journalist’s dream”. She was also a hot subject for newspaper cartoonists.

The London Times published articles and adverts that described her as “The Hottentot Venus”. In Roman mythology, Venus was the goddess of love, beauty, sex and fertility.

After some five years of being on display in England, Ireland and Belgium, Sarah was taken to France. French daily The Journal of Paris advertised her arrival in Paris, inviting spectators to view her large buttocks and genitalia. Sarah was an instant hit in Paris. As in London, she was displayed naked or scantily dressed at cafes, fairs and private parties.

After a year of being displayed in Paris, Sarah’s health rapidly deteriorated. She died on December 29, 1815, aged 26. The media said she died as a result of pneumonia, syphilis or alcoholism.

George Cuvier, a famed French scientist, was authorised to dissect her body. He preserved her remains and placed them on exhibit at the Paris Museum of Man, where they remained on show until 1974 when they were removed and stored.

It took the intervention of Nelson Mandela, who became president in 1994, to take Sarah’s remains to South Africa. In March 2002, the remains were taken home and buried with national honour near her birthplace.

The significance of the story is that it was not only a case of colonial economic exploitation and racial ridicule but also the media legitimising behaviour that would otherwise have been seen as obscene and in bad taste.

Gaitho should tone down his vitriol

I refer to Macharia Gaitho’s article, “President William Ruto must now get down to work” (Daily Nation, Feb. 28, 2023). The piece is full of raw hatred delivered through coarse, rude and terse insults to the new government, such as “government running around like a headless chicken”, “politicians...frothing at the mouth” and “a confused regime that has no idea where it is going or how to get there, so all it can do is divert our attention with incoherent noises”.

I doubt that hurling insults at and making snide remarks about the government would be characterised as genuine political criticism. Neither would total disrespect of an elected government constitute criticism. I trust the columnist will review his vitriolic offerings.

— Richard Kihara

* * *

It’s not proven Mr Kenya votes tribal

“President Ruto’s 10 minefields in Mt Kenya” by Mwangi Muiruri (Daily Nation, March 1, 2023) stated: “The Mount Kenya region shocked political pundits in the August 9 general election when it abandoned voting along tribal lines and voted for Dr William Ruto as President.”

The article insinuates that the Mt Kenya region votes along tribal lines and, hence, it can be inferred that the said communities are tribal. While it is common to hear these kinds of sentiments in the informal sector, it is improper for a national newspaper to publish them, unless the said statements are scientifically proven.

— Humphrey Njue

* * *

Give us relevant news, not Samidoh

I was irked by the Samidoh news story (“I’m done, Eddah says after Samidoh photo with Karen Nyamu goes viral,” by Winnie Mabel (Saturday Nation, Feb. 25, 2023). This, and others, are tabloid news that should be channelled elsewhere. The Nation used to be a serious newspaper; steer it back to where it once was.

— Victor Ayalo, Kisumu

* * *

Dr Bosire’s style of writing is excellent

I commend Dr Nelly Bosire, who writes on health matters. Her style of writing is excellent. I thoroughly enjoy reading her commentaries, including her tribute to the late Prof George Magoha, whom I knew (“Magoha: The warm heart within the intimidating giant” — Daily Nation, January 31, 2023).

— Prof Joseph Shija, Tanzania

