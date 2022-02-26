The Russian bear poses a dark threat to future of Ukraine

Russia protests

Demonstrators hold placards at a protest rally in central London on February 26, 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The UK government has ordered all assets of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov frozen over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • I recall talking to a Ukrainian dissident leader who nurtured what he called a “visceral hatred” for the Soviet regime.
  • When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1990, some 90 per cent of Ukrainians voted for independence in a national referendum.

By any measure of journalistic practice, I should be writing this column about Russia’s threat to its neighbour, Ukraine, and what it might mean to the rest of the world, this country included.

