The rise of the BRICS; how will expansion affect the grouping?

The headline news from the 15th summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in Johannesburg held August 22-24 was the admission of six new members: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and...aha...Ethiopia.

The admission criteria was not explained. However, geographical representation and a certain threshold of economic weight within a candidate’s immediate neighbourhood were considered. A level of influence in critical global markets mattered too, as is obviously the case with oil-exporting powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

The inclusion of Ethiopia shouldn’t have surprised many, as it did. In a key sense it’s symbolic. It’s the headquarters of the 55-member African Union. Further, it has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. As per World Bank data, Ethiopia has overtaken Kenya to become the biggest economy in the whole of eastern Africa.

The expanded 11-member BRICS (it will have to change its name) will now account for 35 percent of global GDP in purchasing power parity terms (PPP) compared to only 30.7 percent for the G7 countries. That is called heft. Let’s break down the numbers further. The new BRICS will have 46 percent of the world’s population. The group already has the two most populous nations on Earth (China and India), the most populous in Europe (Russia) and most populous and economically powerful in South America (Brazil). Globally, China is the second largest economy while India is fifth. BRICS has three nuclear powers (Russia, China and India) with Russia’s arsenal being the most potent. That means clout. And now BRICS has gained the No.2 and No.3 most populous states in Africa — Ethiopia and Egypt. The continent’s most populous country and biggest economy, Nigeria, had its application turned down for reasons unsaid.

Additionally, BRICS is set to shake markets through the enormous oil power it will wield. The bloc will have the No.1, No.2, No.5 and No.7 top oil exporters in the world — Saudi Arabia, Russia, UAE and Iran, respectively. Collectively, BRICS+6 will possess well over half of proven global oil reserves.

BRICS is a club in demand. Over 40 countries have shown interest in joining, ranging from Venezuela to Bangladesh to Algeria. UAE had even ‘booked’ her entry in advance — by buying a stake in the New Development Bank — the BRICS answer to the World Bank. Their rising economic profile is highly attractive to developing countries. However there’s something else. Tired of a unipolar world where America dictates everything, the developing world is hungry for a multipolar alternative where they will have a say. They are united with BRICS on the urgency to rebalance the international institutions of finance and trade away from the hegemony of the G7 and the West. For, despite their combined global economic output being higher than the G7’s, the sobering fact is that BRICS have only 15 percent of the voting power at the IMF.

Plans for a BRICS currency may have been deferred for now, but the de-dollarisation push is still on. The club objects to one currency, the dollar, dominating the planet. The biggest BRICS members — Russia, China, India and Brazil — are blazing a path of trading among themselves using their national currencies. One reason is autonomy. The other is about concerns shared with the Global South that the US can weaponise the dollar against anybody through sanctions the way it has done with Russia and Iran.

The answer from BRICS is to reduce their dependence on the US currency by increasing bilateral trade in their own. It’s intriguing to contemplate how trading with national currencies will impact political alliances and trade relationships.

It is too early to tell what the long-term implications of the BRICS expansion will be. Nonetheless, it remains a major development that will affect the global economy and geopolitics generally in a big way. The world order, without doubt, will be recast because of BRICS.

India had suggested countries under international sanctions be kept away from BRICS. Russia and China disagreed. That would have ruled out membership for Iran, which Russia and China trade closely with. Ironically, it would also have unintentionally cancelled out a founding member — Russia — which is itself under heavy Western sanctions for its war in Ukraine but from which China and India import oil. Still, India nixed the BRICS entry of the sanctions-riddled Venezuela, which has the largest oil deposits in the word.