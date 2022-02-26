The real power of Uhuru’s ‘one vote’ for Raila

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) shakes hand ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the ODM National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani indoor arena on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Never ever take what politicians like Mr Kenyatta, Dr Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi say at public meetings quite literally.
  • Nothing demonstrates the weight of the President’s ‘one vote’ better than former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka’s announcement on Friday.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta recently talked about his ‘one vote’ and personal preferences in the coming elections, he was laughed off in some quarters as a lame duck guy overrating his political influence. The majority of the laughers were, of course, Deputy President William Ruto’s loyalists in Mt Kenya, who have anointed Mr Ruto as the region’s political kingpin.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.