The real power of Uhuru’s ‘one vote’ for Raila

When President Uhuru Kenyatta recently talked about his ‘one vote’ and personal preferences in the coming elections, he was laughed off in some quarters as a lame duck guy overrating his political influence. The majority of the laughers were, of course, Deputy President William Ruto’s loyalists in Mt Kenya, who have anointed Mr Ruto as the region’s political kingpin.

Their cynicism is perfectly understandable given the localised succession battles being fought there.

But I came across a dismissive tweet by one of the usual parachute democracy experts – the present-day Western explorers who fly into African countries during election campaigns, treat themselves to elite gossip at a city mall and file back half-baked reports. This lot could certainly do with some re-education on how not embarrass oneself while commenting on local politics.

The outcome of recent elections across the world, including the victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 US polls, suggests large campaign crowds and popular opinion in the streets, pubs and social media are no longer too useful in gauging voter sentiment or a politician’s influence.

Folks in the US State of Pennsylvania, a traditional Democrats stronghold, lied to pollsters that they would vote for Hillary Clinton and ended up voting for Trump.

For Kenyan elections, believe the pollsters at your own peril. The good old Prof Tom Wolf is likely tell you William Ruto is leading one day while Ms Angela Ambitho may emerge to say it is Raila Odinga the next day.

President’s ‘one vote’

Never ever take what politicians like Mr Kenyatta, Dr Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi say at public meetings quite literally!

Since the President talked about his ‘one vote’ about a week ago, he has hosted a delegation of local leaders from Marsabit, flagged off relief food to northern Kenya, addressed a group of local leaders from Mt Kenya in his mother tongue and presided over the national delegates’ conference of a suddenly resurgent Jubilee Party.

Watch the moves of the northern Kenya leaders particularly carefully. Someone from there remarked not long ago that pastoralists can smell power.

Yet nothing demonstrates the weight of the President’s ‘one vote’ better than former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka’s announcement on Friday that his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) was finally ready to form a grand coalition with Raila’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

The so-called Azimio One Kenya Alliance would be the final piece of the jigsaw in the President’s succession planning, with both he and Mr Odinga having long identified the Wiper Democratic Party leader as the most valuable player in OKA.

The President did the heavy lifting in the negotiations after the breakdown of ties between the two co-principals in the defunct National Super Alliance (Nasa).