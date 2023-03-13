Whether it is ‘Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty’ or an equally popular version, ‘The price of liberty is eternal vigilance’, this famous quotation of which even the origin is unknown has withstood the test of time.

It is as relevant in the Kenya of today as it was when first used in print in the United States of 1817.

It is the basic principle by which we must view opposition leader Raila Odinga’s latest resistance initiative dubbed the Movement for Defense of Democracy.

However, we must also make a very clear distinction between an initiative aimed at protecting and advancing democracy, and one with no clear goals other than resentment at having lost yet another presidential election.

We have come a long way since the Forum for Restoration of Democracy bravely led the fight against President Daniel arap Moi’s single-party dictatorship.

From the multi-party elections of 1992 to the exit of President Moi’s Kanu behemoth in 2002 and the adoption of a progressive Constitution in 2010, we can proudly say that our democracy has come of age.

We enjoy a wide range of freedoms that were unimaginable in the one-party era. We have regular elections to choose our leaders from the local ward level all the way up to president of the republic.

No person or institution is untouchable as we enjoy unbounded liberty to criticise the government and even hurl broadsides at the president.

With an aggressive independent press, vibrant civil society and assertive, vigorous citizenry, we probably enjoy a wider range of freedoms than any other county in Africa. We are no longer afraid to think.

Of course, our democracy is not perfect. It is loud and vexatious.

Our political parties are not founded on any known ideologies, principles or policies. They are merely special purpose political vehicles that hardly transcend one electoral cycle.

And of course, we don’t vote on ideology, principal or policy, but for ethnic and regional political formations.

Our very fragile democracy is always in danger of being subverted to serve the interests of those in power who are always more intent on destroying rather than building.

We have to be especially vigilant when the corridors of power are dominated by insecure types who think that leadership is about flexing muscle, cutting down political opponents and crushing all voices of moderation and reason.

To that extent, any movement towards defending democracy is a vital element of our democratic space.

But it must be a movement with clear aims and aspirations that go beyond the quest for power.

Mr Odinga is aggrieved that he lost the 2022 presidential election, and doubly aggrieved that his Supreme Court petition challenging President William Ruto’s victory was thrown out with undisguised contempt.

He since claims to have come across what he claims is irrefutable evidence that he was cheated out of election victory.

What he has published as proof from an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission whistleblower seems no more credible than the dodgy evidence he presented at the Supreme Court.

The legendary fighter for freedom and justice insists that evidence of who actually won the elections will be established once the IEBC ‘opens the servers’ so that the actual results fed into the central electoral database from the counting stations can be laid bare for all to see.

It is a clever ruse putting the burden of proof on the electoral body, which has opted to remain silent and leave its defence to President Ruto and his vocal brigade.

Mr Odinga has now gone beyond his ‘open the servers’ mantra to launch of what might be termed an insurrection.

He has excited his faithful with a series of political rallies and marches, product boycotts, civil disobedience and ultimately the threat to eventually storm State House and eject President Ruto.

The opposition doyen of course is not that foolish. He will not go to an extent that would almost certainly result in bloodshed.

But even the planned marches and demonstrations could if not properly managed, get out of control. Chances of infiltration by elements bent on inciting violence for which he would be held responsible are very high.

But what is Mr Odinga’s ultimate game plan? Forceful removal of President Ruto and installation of himself on the throne is a non-starter.

However there is much a loyal opposition can do in exposing the Ruto government’s misdeeds, failed election promises, mismanagement of the economy, dictatorial tendencies and unbridled graft.