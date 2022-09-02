The power of oratorical skills in the digital age career

It was Sir Winston Churchill who said: “Of all the talents bestowed upon men, none is so precious as the gift of oratory. He who enjoys it wields a power more durable than that of a great king.”

It has been an action-packed, riveting week that saw lawyers battle it out in the Supreme Court in the presidential petition. Kenyans religiously followed the proceedings and provided commentary and comic relief at every turn. It was not only a week of difficult and tough questions on technology and arithmetic, it was a week of legal jargon, arguments and a boot camp on the election process for Kenyans who were keenly following.

Beyond the legal arguments, it was also a display of oratory skills and mastery of public speaking. Without naming any names, it was clear that a number of speakers in the proceedings had taken the time – and effort – to improve their public speaking and communication skills, a key asset in not only the legal profession but in every profession that requires one to interact with people.

Communication skills – and particularly public speaking – have long been ignored by many professionals who fail to appreciate what it means to be a good speaker.

Underrated skill

Expressing oneself clearly, eloquently and persuasively is a highly underrated skill that few professionals take seriously enough to invest in. Anyone can be a master in their trade but only few can master their trade and be able to articulate themselves and their work to the public. It is not enough to be the best at what you do, to be truly impactful, it is important that one is able to communicate their work to the public in a simple, clear and skillful manner. In the age of digital media where professionals and entrepreneurs are afforded the opportunity to speak directly to their customers, clients and other publics, being the shy but competent professional is no longer cute, it could be detrimental for your business. In this era, it is crucial that leaders exude competence, confidence, charisma and communication skills.

While most great orators are naturally gifted – the likes of Barack Obama, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King, it is also true that public speaking can be nurtured with the right assistance and environment. At a personal level, a lot of self-motivation is required to overcome insecurities and low self-confidence.

Fortunately, there are a lot of firms and professionals who offer specialised assistance, training and coaching on communication skills, including how to deal with the public and the press. Believe it or not, great orators like Obama do not just walk up to the stage and deliver great speeches, there is a lot of work and practice that goes into being a great orator. Many great orators started by practicing in the mirror. The journey to being a great orator begins with a personal decision to face your fears and muster the courage to make mistakes and learn from them. Simply, the first step towards being a great orator is the courage to believe you can be one.



