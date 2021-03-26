The power of language in telling women leaders’ stories

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan inspects a military honour guard at her swearing-in ceremony as the country's first female President, following the sudden death of President John Magufuli, at State House in Dar es Salaam on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

A lamb. That’s how one local newspaper described Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan. To be clear, I have used “lamb” metaphorically here. The exact phrase was “Gentle Zanzibari woman”.  As a journalist, I appreciated that the writer or editor was seeking to land a point about the contrast of Madam President’s personality with Mr Bulldozer’s, as the late president John Pombe Magufuli, famous for his “my way or the highway” ways, was known.

