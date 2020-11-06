The People versus Poor Dr Kimani: Servant vilified for playing by rules

I want to report on a very important inquisition that took place last week. I refer to the case of The People versus Martin Kimani where, I am afraid, Kimani came up quite short.

Kimani’s crimes might appear to have been connected with his citing the president as a referee on his CV. If this was so, the blistering backlash from the people’s representatives certainly was a tad disproportionate.

I mean, Kimani — Amb Kimani, PhD, thank you very much — was all but declared the enemy of progress in this neck of the woods. The felony was quite scandalous. It does turn out that Dr Kimani has served in high-profile public positions since 1998, yet his net worth is too little to be a credible account of his time and service.

Among the positions Kimani served in are Kenya’s representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme and Habitat in Nairobi, Director-General of the Counter-Terrorism Centre and, lately, joint secretary of the Task Force for Building Bridges to a United Kenya.

For two highly impactful decades, Kimani had the audacity to declare a net worth of Sh58 million. An apoplectic parliamentary committee could barely restrain its outrage at this insultingly modest estimation.

Deeming it too little for a man who had served in many high-profile positions, the people’s representatives observed that the figure could not be a true reflection for a man of Kimani’s stature.

Proceeding from this dismayed observation, the legislators damningly inferred that Kimani’s disappointing impecuniousness could only be explained by profligacy. After a life of zealous extravagance, prodigal Kimani now stares at the bleak prospect, nay, utter ruin, in the meagre valuation of Sh58 million, which naturally elicited an unprecedented immensity of parliamentary sorrow.

Kimani’s defence was basic. He stated that he invested much of his income in education, in the process also foregoing many years of lucrative income to pursue a master’s, then doctoral studies.

With perfect equanimity, he went further to unsettle our representatives by suggesting that he could in future end up with less income when his tour at the United Nations comes to an end.

“My income is salary; I don’t have much more than the salary. My net worth is the plot you buy here and there: that is all. I have added it all up.”

According to Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity, Kimani is a model public officer. He does not have a side hustle, nor does he engage in lucrative shenanigans that traverse the boundaries of conflict of interests.

Unlike the big boys of our police service, Kimani does not have the Midas touch of converting his salary into millions of deposits from running a posho mill, harvesting vegetables or selling maize while serving Kenyans. His salary is his income.

Yet this fact shocked and exasperated our representatives. Why did they describe him as extravagant? Did they mean that he wasted opportunities incidental to “man eateth where he worketh”?

Our representatives’ public scorn for Kimani’s portfolio has serious implications on who we have become as a people. First of all, in which universe does a net worth of Sh58 million symbolise failure for a public servant or, indeed, anyone?

Second, since when did investment of income towards higher education amount to extravagance? Does the fact that MSc and PhD certificates have no direct monetary valuation suggest that they are worthless symbols of wasted opportunities?

What about living on one’s salary? Is it as desperately unwise as was implied in Kimani’s interview?

Our honourable representatives’ attitude to poor Dr Kimani says a lot about popular expectations of employment in the public service and its material implications.

Without any subtlety whatsoever, it endorses the pressure to engage in risky and unethical behaviour in pursuit of maximising net worth. It also ranks education as worthless at best, but otherwise wasteful in comparison to the fanatical adoration of money and its acquisition by hook and crook.

A few days ago, Prof Margaret Kobia virtually presided over the launch of a culture change conference at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s National Integrity Academy. It focused on the centrality of leadership in fostering an ethical culture. I do not know how long it will take the EACC and its Academy to make Kenya a safe space for a public officer to say, “My salary is my income”.

Given our honourable representatives’ attitudes, that time may be long in coming. Meanwhile, it’s poor Dr Kimani who takes the rap for living by the rules.

